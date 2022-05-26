5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for giant villages

Villages are one of Minecraft’s most important structures. These locations are filled with loot in the form of blacksmiths, as well as farms that will ensure the player’s survival in the early stages of a new world. They also feature the titular villager mobs, after whom the villages are named. These peace-loving people are eager to trade incredibly useful items with the player for emeralds.

Between these two features, finding villages is a must for anyone starting a new Minecraft world, though this might not be as easy as expected, depending on the world’s seed.

Here are 5 Minecraft Bedrock seeds for good villages

5) Mountainside Allium Village

The flowery mountainside village (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 803779073

This seed spawns players in the middle of a field of flowers. About a thousand blocks away, they can find a large tundra village built along the side of a mountain. This picturesque village is covered in the game's pretty purple flowers called allium.

The jagged peaks that make up the backdrop of the mountain are filled with abundant ores such as coal and iron, and deep caves make up massive shoots that divide the peaks. These caves will grant players easy access to deeper ores such as lapis, redstone, gold, and diamonds, making this location extremely ideal for resources.

4) Layered Mountain Village

The layered mountain plains village (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 1015849951

This seed spawns players within two hundred blocks of what is truly a sight to behold. A massive, wind eroded mountain that features a plains village separated into tiers scattered across the mountain’s layers. Besides being a tremendously impressive sight, the village also features a blacksmith to kickstart the game’s progression, as well as a ruined portal to make reaching the Nether much easier.

Just down the coast, there is also a desert village on an island in the middle of a warm ocean filled to the brim with coral reefs.

Mountain village: 132, 19

Desert village: 144, 652

Village location: 180, -1000

3) Triple Blacksmith Spawn

Massive triple blacksmith village (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 707722224

This particular seed spawns players just a hundred blocks away from a massive plains village featuring three blacksmiths. These structures should be more than enough to jumpstart any playthrough with an abundance of useful loot.

The seed also features a massive taiga village on an island with a twin island featuring a woodland mansion about a thousand blocks from the spawn point. These twin islands also include a large ruin above water, as well as a massive ruined portal sinking partially into the ocean.

Triple blacksmith village: 147, 107

Twin islands: -1260, 690

2) Badlands Coral Lake Village

The over the top desert badlands village (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1341886526

This seed spawns players a few hundred blocks away from a pretty large desert village that rests atop a ring of mountains surrounding a coral-filled lake. This village is so large that it stretches from the bottom of one side of the mountain ring all the way to the bottom of the other side. Furthermore, there is also a badlands biome that the village stretches into.

This coral lake also features a massive underwater ravine that stretches all the way down to deepslate, making quick and safe resource-gathering a breeze for those willing to use the depths to their advantage.

Badlands desert village: 733, -769

1) Double Coastal villages

The double plains village (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1972002488

This seed spawns players a few hundred blocks away from two plains villages that exist on opposite sides of a beautiful cove. Both coastal villages stretch so far out that they are barely a few dozen blocks apart. This implies that a quick bridge build could connect the two nicely, making for a truly gigantic village.

One village features a sunflower field as well as a ruined portal that players can repair, whilst the other features a massive mountain that can be mined for valuable ores, as well as a blacksmith in order to kickstart game progression.

Double villages: -91, 712

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S