Minecraft Beta 1.17.0.52 Patch Notes: Full list of changes

Minecraft Beta 1.17.0.52 was released on April 28th, 2021 to Minecraft players of the Bedrock edition. This beta includes a lot of new patches, bug fixes, and new items that players can experiment with before the actual update.

This is the second beta version for Bedrock edition 1.17.0 and it is pretty easy to download. Players can download this beta on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices that support Google Play.

The 1.17.0.52 beta introduces players to new blocks, bug fixes, and multiple different mob and item changes. Players will see changes in the world generation and in player animations.

This article will cover all of the changes in the 1.17.52.0 beta in Minecraft!

Minecraft 1.17.0.52 beta Notes:

Blocks

Several different blocks were added to the Minecraft beta edition, so players can experiment with them before they are actually released into the full game during the 1.17 full update.

Some of the blocks that players may see in this beta include:

Amethyst Cluster

Amethyst Bud

Azalea

Azalea leaves

Flowering Azalea leaves

Flowering Azalea Big Dripleaf

Block of Amethyst

Block of Raw Metal

Calcite

Copper Ore

Deepslate

Dripstone

Hanging Roots

Lightning Rod

Moss blocks

Moss Carpet

Rooted Dirt

Smooth Basalt

Tinted Glass

Tuff

Mobs

There were also new mobs & mob fixes spotted that are supposed to be released in the new 1.17 update of the game. This beta allows players to see more of these mobs and learn more about the fixes to the mobs that have been inside of the game.

Some of the mobs that players will see a lot in this beta include:

Axolotl - Can be rehydrated with lingering water bottles

Glow Squid - Now spawn in any biome up to Y=63 instead of Y=30

Goat - Changelog states they no longer drop Mutton when killed, this was false (fixed)

Snow Golems - Are now damaged by splash and lingering water bottles

Striders - Damaged by splash and lingering water bottles

Bug Fixes

Minecraft players may also notice a few bug fixes within the game that could have been an annoyance to players before. Most of these fixes are for animations, sounds, or the appearance of an item.

Bug fixes in the 1.17.0.52 beta include:

Axolotls now have their missing sounds

Players may see Axolotls swimming around more often

Using Bone Meal on a sapling planted on a Moss block now grows a tree the correct way

Cobblestone and Cobbled Deepslate are now used to repair stone items on an Anvil

Cauldrons fill up in snowy weather, creating Powder Snow

Glow Lichen is now visibly as close to the surface as oon Java Edition

Glow Lichen now has a map color that closely resembles the color of the block

Azalea Leaves now have its correct color on the map.

Maps now glow in Glow Item Frames

Pointed Dripstone now correctly gets destroyed after the block it was placed on are broken by block updates.

