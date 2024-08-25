Minecraft Blue Skies mod: Features, installation guide, and more

One of the most interesting parts of Minecraft worlds is the secondary dimensions that players can explore. There are currently two dimensions to visit outside of the overworld: the hellish Nether and the ethereal End. The Blue Skies mod doubles this catalog, expanding the number of dimensions you can visit to four.

Everything that you need to know about the Blue Skies mod for Minecraft, from the major features of its two new dimensions to how to install it, can be found in detail below.

The major features of Minecraft's Blue Skies mod

The Everdawn's strange, otherworldly terrain (Image via Mojang)

Creator: ModdingLegacy

ModdingLegacy Latest Game Version: 1.20.4

1.20.4 Modloader(s): Forge, NeoForge

Forge, NeoForge Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/blue-skies

As previously mentioned, the Blue Skies mod adds two new dimensions to explore: the Everbright and the Everdawn. They can be accessed by finding a new gatekeeper house, which will contain an unlit version of a portal to one of these dimensions.

The Everbright dimension is a frigid and frozen frontier, stuck in eternal daylight. That's not to say there are no hostile Minecraft mobs to deal with, however. Moreover, there are occasional snowstorms that will dramatically reduce visibility and increase enemy spawns.

This dimension consists of two dungeons, each with a custom boss mob. These bosses, namely the Summoner and the Starlit Crusher add quite a combat challenge to the Everbright.

On the other hand, the Everdawn dimension is stuck in a perpetual state of sunrise. It features marshier, swamp-like terrain to represent its warmer and more humid nature. Many of this dimension's mobs are insects or reptiles, keeping in line with its swamp theme. There are another two dungeons to be found here, offering two new bosses: the Alchemist and the poison-slinging Arachnarch.

In addition to the swath of gameplay features and mechanics, the Blue Skies mod also contains a custom soundtrack. This further helps these two new explorable dimensions feel like they could be part of the base game.

How to install the Blue Skies mod

1) Launch CurseForge

CurseForge's main modded profile screen (Image via CurseForge)

The first thing you'll need to do to install and play the Blue Skies mod is launch CurseForge or any other alternative Minecraft launcher able to pull mods from it, such as ATLauncher or Prism. Blues Skies, unfortunately, does not have a Modrinth page, meaning if that's your main modded launcher, you'll either need to temporarily switch, or manually install the mod.

2) Search for "Blue Skies"

The search results for "Blue Skies" (Image via CurseForge)

Once you've got your modded Minecraft launcher open, you'll need to find the mod. On CurseForge, there's a search bar at the top of the screen that will search all uploaded user content for the game. Use it to search for the term "Blue Skies." The mod should be the top search result for this query.

3) Install it

The installation prompt for Blue Skies (Image via CurseForge)

Now that you've found the mod, you'll need to install it. There should be an orange "Install" button to the right of the mod's name. Press this button. You'll then be prompted to either add Blue Skies to a pre-existing Minecraft modpack or create a new one just for it. You can use either of these options, depending on what works best for you.

4) Start a new world and start hunting for portals

A gatekeeper's house (Image via Mojang)

Once the mod has finished installing, you can launch the game, using the orange "Play" button. However, you still need to track down one of these gatekeepers to actually access one of the newly added dimensions. To do this, you'll need to either travel to newly generated chunks on an older world or create a totally new Minecraft survival world, so this structure has a chance to appear.

