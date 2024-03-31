Minecraft Camera mod guide: How to install, features, and more

There are several interesting mods in Minecraft to make the title more functional and fun. With the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, a large number of items will be added to the game. However, the game has yet to come up with a tool that enables taking in-game pictures and using them in the game. The Camera mod gives you the ability to do exactly that; it is a great mod for people who want to decorate their houses with something more interesting and visually appealing than random pixel art. Here’s everything you need to know about the mod.

Minecraft Camera mod

Minecraft camera mod (Image via Curseforge)

Minecraft has electrical circuits using Redstone, but there's a way to make a camera. The Camera mod by developer Henkelmax enables you to take in-game photos and even use them to decorate your house. Unlike a screenshot, you can use the images taken by the camera to put them on image frames, photo albums, or even on lecterns.

Apart from that, you can copy the images, and even upload custom images into the game. Other cool features of this mod include the ability to resize the images up to the size of 8 by 8 blocks and add the name of the photographer as well as the date on which the photo was taken.

The camera in the game uses paper to print the photos and even can take photos using different filters, just like a regular camera. The filters range from black and white, to sepia, blurry, inverted, desaturated, oversaturated, and overexposed.

All of these features and functions indicate that the mod has been created with a lot of thought put into it and the tool is not just a screenshot-taking device. So the next question is - how do you download and install this mod?

Installing the mod

Sepia filter in Minecraft (Image via Curseforge)

Installing the mod is very simple and easy. All you need to do is download the mod pack and then paste it into the ‘mods’ folder in the game. To access the mod folder, search for ‘%appdata%’ on the Windows search bar and then open the ‘.minecraft’ folder. Find the ‘mods’ folder and paste the modpack there.

Do note that this will work if you have the Forge mod loader already installed. There is no support for the Fabric mod loader as of now. Once the mod pack is installed, open the game using the launcher and launch the modded version. In the setting section of the game, you can look for the camera mod in the list of mods. That's all you have to do to start taking pictures and capture the beauty of the game.