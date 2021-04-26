Minecraft Candles: Everything players need to know

Candles have long been requested by Minecraft fans, with formal requests spanning all the way back to the public release of Minecraft over 10 years ago.

In an interesting turn of events, it now seems like Mojang has finally decided to bite the bullet and implement candles as a part of the highly anticipated Minecraft 1.17 "caves & cliffs" update.

This article will address all essential information players need to know about candles in Minecraft, such as how they can be obtained and used.

Everything players need to know about candles in Minecraft

How to make a candle in Minecraft?

Making a candle in their current state is relatively cheap and quite simple. All players need are the following:

1x String

1x Honeycomb

After obtaining the above items, players must arrange them in the exact formation as seen below to craft a candle:

Minecraft candle crafting recipe

Strings are relatively easy to obtain, with the easiest way normally being to just kill a spider.

Honeycomb can also be easily obtained by finding a beehive and then using sheers to harvest the honeycomb inside. Beehives are most commonly located in biomes such as: plains, flower forests, and sunflower plains.

How to make a colored candle in Minecraft?

Colored candles can also be made with relative ease. All players will need is the dye of their choice, and a candle.

Candles can be easily dyed

As shown in the image above, players can change the color of their candle simply by applying a dye in the crafting menu.

What do candles do in Minecraft?

Candles have few uses. Most notably, it is a source of light. Players can place candles on top of a block, each candle placed on top of a block will emit a light level of 3. These candles can be lit with flint and steel.

Up to 4 candles can be placed on each block

A maximum of four candles can be placed on top of any single block, leading to a maximum of 12 light levels being emitted. As of right now, the candle flame will not extinguish itself, even in rain.

As a neat easter egg, players are able to place candles on top of a cake, making it perfect for birthday surprises while playing with others on Minecraft servers.

A Minecraft cake with a candle stuck inside