Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update Part 2: Expected features, additions, and more

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs seems to be a solid hit with Minecraft players. This could mean Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part II could be coming out sooner than we think.

Minecraft 1.17 added hundreds of new items to the game, so players might be wondering what else Minecraft could possibly add. We already know Minecraft 1.18 will probably release closer to the holiday season.

Listed below is everything players can expect to see from Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II!

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II Planned Additions

Skulk Block

Sculk blocks will generate within the new "deep dark" cave biome. It has an animated texture, and may be used in redstone.

Sculk Veins

Sculk veins generate in a layer on top of blocks, similar to snow, and can be placed in all directions, much like glow lichen. Some sculk veins have parts that are transparent, which allows players to see the block it is on top of.

Goat Horns

Goat horns are dropped by goats if they ram into a block. When the horn is in the player's hands, it can be used for a short period of time. It sounds identical to the horn heard during raids.

The Warden

The Warden will spawn in the new deep dark cave biome and is the first fully blind mob. It might be considered the strongest mob in the game, doing 15 hearts of damage, brining players wearing full netherite from full health down to 3 and a half hearts.

Mountain Generation

With Minecraft 1.18, mountain height depends on generation and can generate up to Y=256. In the mountains, there will be new, small spruce trees on the slopes as well as ice and packed ice above the mountain peaks. Goats, rabbits, snow blocks, slow layers and powder snow will spawn on mountains. New sub biomes, such as "mountain meadow," "mountain grove," "lofty peaks," "snow capped peaks" and "snowy slopes" will be added on taller mountains as well.

Cave Generation

Caves will now stretch down to Y=-59. There are a few different biomes being added: noise caves, lush caves, dripstone caves and lastly, the deep dark biome.

There are new noise caves, which come in three forms: cheese, spaghetti and noodle. Cheese caves have large stone towers which stretch from the floor to the top of the cave. Spaghetti caves are long, thin caves with small aquifers. Noodle caves are thinner, squigglier and more claustrophobic variants of spaghetti caves.

Lush Caves

Lush caves contain moss, moss carpet, spore blossom, glow berry vines, big dripleaves and small dripleaves. In lush caves, moss covers the ceilings and floors. Once the Minecraft 1.18 update comes out, axolotls can only be found in this biome.

Dripstone Caves

Dripstone caves contain pointed dripstone (in both stalactites and stalagmites) and dripstone blocks. Dripstone clusters are abundant here, often forming pillars.

Deep Dark

Wardens will spawn in the deep dark, which is located at the "deepest depths of the world." It will also contain sculk blocks and sculk sensors as well as deepslate. It has not been confirmed, but the deep dark may contain candles and loot chests.

Mountain Meadow

Mountain meadow is classified as the lowest layer of a mountain. These biomes will contain flowers and sweet berry bushes.

Mountain Grove

Mountain grove biomes are the second lowest layer of a mountain. It is covered in snow, snow blocks, powder snow and is filled with spruce trees. Rabbits will spawn in this biome.

Snowy Slopes

Snowy slopes are the second highest layer of a mountain, and are covered in snow, snow blocks, powder snow and ice. In 1.18, goats will be found only in the snowy slopes biomes.

Lofty Peaks

Lofty peaks are the highest layer of a mountain and will only generate if the mountain is high enough. It will generate if the surrounding biomes are too warm for snow capped peaks and is covered in snow and ice.

Snow Capped Peaks

Like lofty peaks, snow capped peaks are the highest layer of a mountain and will only generate if the mountain is high enough. It will generate if the surrounding biomes are too cold for lofty peaks, and is covered in snow, snow blocks, powder snow, ice and packed ice.

There are lots of big changes happening in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part II, so make sure you keep an eye out for any new updates!

