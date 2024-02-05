Minecraft caves are a nightmare for every returning player

Minecraft's cave generation has come a long way compared to even a few years ago, and several returning players have taken notice. In a recent Reddit post, u/Modioca remarked that upon returning to the game after three years, they were blown away by how dangerous caves had become. They shared a clip where they nearly died from a fall and were saved by a water bucket clutch.

In the comments, several Minecraft fans agreed that caves can be a nightmare for new and returning players who haven't witnessed the many changes they've undertaken. Other players also pointed to the inclusion of the deep dark biome in The Wild Update as making caves more dreadful to explore.

Minecraft fans discuss the danger and allure of the current state of caves

Countless Minecraft fans shared their opinions on the state of caves in the Minecraft 1.20 update, and plenty of players shared the precautions they utilize to avoid the situation Modioca found themselves in. Even fans who have thoroughly modded the game remarked that they still tread carefully when entering caves and the deep dark due to the danger they present.

Particular focus was spent on the deep dark biome and the Warden that defends it, which is understandable considering that Mojang created it with a horror theme in mind. Modioca did point out that they hadn't encountered the Warden quite yet but that they were certainly not looking forward to dealing with the powerful mob within the barren wastes of the deep dark biome.

It's no secret that caves have undergone several revisions over Minecraft's history. The most pointed revisions have happened in recent years with content that arrived in the likes of Caves & Cliffs and The Wild Update, where caves' generation conventions were either reworked or received new content like the deep dark biome, making them a far cry from what they were just a few years ago.

Other players pointed out that even though Modioca had taken a few years off from Minecraft, their water bucket clutch in the video clip showed that their skills hadn't dulled. It's certainly a good thing too, as a single errant skeleton arrow could have easily taken them out based on the height of the fall they took afterward. Water buckets are too useful not to keep at hand.

Whatever the case, it's always fun to see returning players point out the newer aspects of Minecraft. Whether that comes in the form of new terrain generation, mobs, or tricks that can be learned for building or redstone machinery, players are always finding interesting aspects of the game.

Given that Minecraft is still enjoyed by millions of players globally, it's unlikely that the churn of new information will come to a halt anytime in the foreseeable future.