10 best Minecraft Bedrock 1.20 seeds for caves and mountains 

The Caves and Cliffs update was released with Minecraft version 1.17.0. It revamped the overworld generation to a great extent by adding new blocks and mobs and vertically increasing the extent of biome generation. This significantly enhanced the exploration aspect of caves and higher mountain ranges. The caves showcase a mysterious element within their depth, while mountain ranges offer a scenic display of beautiful elements that peak amidst the clouds.

Here are the ten best seeds for Minecraft Bedrock that provide players with a unique opportunity to explore these beautiful landscapes.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

10 beautiful seeds for mountains and caves for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20

1) The caves beneath the mountains

Explore the high-altitude snowy mountains, with a lush cave underneath (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -3856230406843526594

This Minecraft seed features a high-altitude mountain range with a lush cave underneath. This beautiful location is sighted right at spawn. The high mountains are covered with snowy peaks and forests, while lush caves are equally mesmerizing with dense vegetation and waterfalls. The seed also features an Ancient City underneath and a village in proximity.

Spawn: X: 28, Y: 143, Z: 21

X: 28, Y: 143, Z: 21 Village: X: 264, Z: 213

X: 264, Z: 213 Ancient City: X: 87, Z: -248

X: 87, Z: -248 Ruined Nether Portal: X: 188, Z: 320

2) The tundra peaks

The unusual tundra biome mountains provide a sight to behold in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 5388930870155452345

One of the most beautiful landscapes at spawn, this seed places you in the middle of a towering tundra biome with a completely frozen terrain. The scenic escapade embodies the aura of the ice age, with frozen lakes and snow-clad mountains. It also features two villages and a Pillager Outpost, relatively close to spawn.

Spawn: X: -41, Y: 113, Z: 77

X: -41, Y: 113, Z: 77 Village 1: X: 252, Z: 224

X: 252, Z: 224 Village 2: X: -313, Z: 98

X: -313, Z: 98 Pillager Outpost: X: 559, Z: 278

3) The great sinkhole

The bizarre sinkhole runs deep through the lands of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -8149544997049773932

This seed exemplifies the meaning of "beauty lies in the mystery". This bizarre spawn features a snow-clad mountain overlooking a giant lake containing an unusual sinkhole which sinkhole goes all the way down Y level -54. To add to the splendor, players can also catch the scent of a flower forest in the vicinity.

Spawn: X: -41, Y: 110, Z: 77

4) The highest peaks of Minecraft

Journey to the tallest point in the whole of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 6197797512191945497

This seed will literally take players to great heights in Minecraft. The spawn point is right on top of the mountain at Y: 240. Players can also undertake a trekking quest, only to explore that the mountain rises as far up as Y = 263. Scale the infinite world of Minecraft from the highest wooded Badlands one can find in the game.

Spawn: X: 0, Y: 240, Z: 0

X: 0, Y: 240, Z: 0 Ruined Nether Portal 1: X: 178, Z: 76

X: 178, Z: 76 Ruined Nether Portal 2: X: -285, Z: 208

5) The cliffside valleys

Uncover this beautiful valley as you drown in its aura in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -4003747353445672976

This cliffside valley is not just a sight to behold but also a treasure to adore. This beautiful landscape features one of the most epic valleys, with flora-rich lush caves underneath. The valleys also feature a cliffside village that rides on a cliff that rises from an ocean. Players can find a mineshaft and an Ancient City underneath. There is also a Badlands biome located close to the valleys.

Spawn: X: -114, Y: 136, Z: -97

X: -114, Y: 136, Z: -97 Plains Village: X: -291, Z: -307

X: -291, Z: -307 Ancient City: X: -24, Z: -328

X: -24, Z: -328 Mineshaft: X: -25, Z: -342

6) The frozen cherry grove peaks

The cherry grove and the snow mountains bring delights of nature in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 757067671151835873

Behold the unison of the Cherry grove biome with the snow-clad mountains. This seed places players in the middle of this beautiful landscape, which features a village that sits in the heart of the cherry grove. It also has a Pillager Outpost in the vicinity, sounding alarms of bitterness throughout. The underworld of this land presents an Ancient City surrounded by a huge lava lake and a mineshaft.

Spawn: X: 0, Y: 158, Z: 0

X: 0, Y: 158, Z: 0 Village: X: 108, Z: 76

X: 108, Z: 76 Pillager Outpost: X: 249, Z: 208

X: 249, Z: 208 Ancient City: X: 87, Z: 71

7) The mansion amidst the splendor

The headquarters of hostility sits on a beautiful lush cave in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -8122365081394009448

This seed spawns players on the roof of a Woodland Mansion that sits right on top of a beautiful lush cave. The generation of this cave is unique, featuring lava lakes, dense vegetation, and waterfalls. The mansion above is placed adjacent to a village and a ruined Nether portal which will take players right next to a Nether fortress.

Spawn: X: 126, Y: 94, Z: 178

X: 126, Y: 94, Z: 178 Cave opening: X: 137, Z: 249

8) The ultimate cherry mountain spawn

The wondrous generation of dense cherry grove biome with the snow-clad peaks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 5796695791073572145

This seed features a mountain top that is encircled by a dense foliage of cherry grove. The snowy mountain peak is flanked by not one but two Cherry Grove biomes. It is one of the most beautiful locations where players can build their base as they slowly get mesmerized by the resplendence of this landscape. The underworld also features an Ancient City.

Spawn: X: 0, Y: 106, Z: 0

X: 0, Y: 106, Z: 0 Ancient City: X: 80, Z: -248

9) The monster-face cave

Explore this gargantuan cave, resembling a monstrous skull in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -7022821511990905860

This bizarre cave generation in this seed features a dripstone cave that takes the shape of a monster’s skull, which can be sighted right at spawn. Players will exit out into a beautiful flower forest surrounded by a cherry grove biome through this large dripstone-generated enclosure. One can also find stalagmites and stalactites as they transit deeper into the cave.

Spawn: X: 0, Y: 82, Z: 0

X: 0, Y: 82, Z: 0 Monster Mountain: X: 146, Z: -131

10) The perilous underworld

Beneath the lifeless badland mountains lies the Ancient Cities, which toll the bell for danger in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 5919416198155619233

This Minecraft seed features a massive cave system featuring two Ancient Cities. This cave also has a lush ceiling and a lava floor, with the cities themselves holding treasures like the “Mending” enchantment. Above the underworld is a badland mountain filled with emptiness and misery. This amalgam of biomes and structures calls for a dangerous journey for players who want to explore them.

Spawn: X: 0, Y: 109, Z: 0

X: 0, Y: 109, Z: 0 Ancient City 1: X: 121, Z: 102

X: 121, Z: 102 Ancient City 2: X: -89, Z: 177