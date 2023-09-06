All major changes coming in Minecraft 1.20.2 update

Minecraft has entered its pre-release stage where the developers push forward snapshots comprising minor tweaks and bug fixes. While no date has been announced for the release of the Minecraft 1.20.2 update, the pre-release 1 has introduced some exciting changes. These changes will have a great impact on villager trading and other aspects of the game.

In this article, we will look at the major changes that we can expect to come in the Minecraft 1.20.2 update.

Major changes that can be expected in the Minecraft 1.20.2 update

Villager Trade Rebalance

Currently, to experience this feature in-game, players must first turn on the Feature Toggle under the Experiments Menu.

Nerfed Librarians

Exploiting single librarians was one of the easiest ways to get hold of enchantments earlier in Minecraft. However, this will not be possible anymore with this new trade rebalance feature. The librarians will only be able to offer a few trades depending on the biome that they are in.

Cartographers

New maps sold by Cartographers (Image via minceraft.net)

Previously, cartographers only sold Ocean Monument and Woodland Mansion maps. In the new update, players will be able to buy seven different types of maps from the cartographers. These new maps will guide the players to different villages and structures.

Armorer

Deals provided by Armorers (Image via minceraft.net)

In the current version, players can easily upgrade their armor to enchanted diamond armor using emeralds. However, this will no longer be the case in the 1.20.2 update. In the next update, players will be required to pay a small amount of emeralds and diamonds to get diamond armor.

Players can also get their hands on chainmail armor sold only by the Jungle and Swamp armorers. One can also find cursed diamond armor at a cheaper price in the Savanna village. Another noteworthy change would be the ability of the Taiga armorer to swap a piece of diamond armor for another armor.

Structures spawning with better loot

To compensate for the nerfed trading mechanism, the loot chests present within the structures will have a higher chance of spawning enchanted books. Therefore, players who like to explore their world can reap more benefits from going to these places.

Ancient Cities will have a higher chance of spawning Mending books

Mineshafts will be a great place to find Efficiency (I to V)

Pillager Outpost can have a Quick Charge enchantment book (I to III)

Desert Temples and Jungle Temples will be a good spot to find Unbreaking (I to III)

Recipe Book search enhanced

Players can search for unlocked recipes in the upcoming Minecraft 1.20.2 update. This will come as a great relief for experienced players as well as beginners. Another notable change is when searching for some items, only the items beginning with the said letters will appear. This will result in improving the search accuracy.

Diamond Ore generation

Diamonds are one of the most sought-after resources in Minecraft, especially in the upcoming update. Players will require diamonds to buy diamond armor from armorers. Therefore, the diamond ore will now generate oftentimes in the Deepslate layers.

Players will be able to find a higher concentration of diamonds between Y level -64 and -4. These diamonds can appear in a blob of 8.

The Minecraft 1.20.2 update is a highly anticipated one. These changes will reform the game as we know it. The update will also fix bugs that are currently present in the game.