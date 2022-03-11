Minecraft Championship March 2022: Date, time, confirmed teams and more revealed

A few days ago, Noxcrew finally announced the next Minecraft Championship. It has been over three months since the last MC championship was held in December last year. Noxcrew has decided to break their hiatus and host the much-anticipated tournament once again.

Though the game is about survival and creativity, the freedom available in Minecraft allows players to create various things, including mini-games. MCC tournaments revolve around ten teams competing against each other in a series of different games.

Hundreds and thousands of fans tune in to watch the championship and cheer for their favorite streamers. Noxcrew has announced the date, timing, and names of the participating teams for MCC 20.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20

The upcoming MC Championship is the twentieth regular tournament hosted by Noxcrew. Since MCC 19, the official Twitter account of Noxcrew went silent with no information for the next event.

Due to the long break, many fans thought that the new season would start with MCC 20. However, it is still a part of Season 2. After almost three months, Noxcrew has finally announced the date and time for the next MCC.

Date and time

MCC 20 will take place on March 26, 2022. Like previous MCCs, Noxcrew decided to host the event on Saturday to ensure anyone can watch their favorite streamers participate in the tournament.

Noxcrew has not changed the timings as they are the same as past events. MCC 20 will begin at 8:00 PM GMT on March 26, 2022. Here are the timings for fans from other regions:

12:00 PM PST

2:00 PM CST

9:00 PM CET

1:30 AM IST

5:00 AM JST

Fans can expect the event to last for around 90 minutes. There will be eight different mini-games before deciding the victor of MCC 20 through a couple of final battles.

Teams

Noxcrew announced the first half of the teams for MCC 20 on their official Twitter account. Here are the groups revealed so far:

Red Rabbits

Sapnap

Seapeekay

Nihachu

Eret

Orange Ocelots

Punz

Purpled

ElainaExe

CaptainPuffy

Yellow Yaks

Illumina

SB737

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

Lime Llamas

TapL

WilburSoot

Shubble

Tubbo

Green Geckos

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

CaptainSparklez

Smajor1995

Noxcrew will announce the rest of the teams on March 11. Minecraft star Dream has confirmed that he won't be participating in MCC 20. GeorgeNotFound and Grian also won't be taking part this time.

