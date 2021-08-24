Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 full schedule, date, best teams, streamers, and more

The Minecraft championship is an amazing event that takes place every month. Famous Minecraft streamers and content creators like Dream, Tommyinnit, and Technoblade participate in them. MCC is organized by Noxcrew, and Scott Major, better known by his online alias Dangthatsalongname.

Participants will have to fight with each other in different mini-games, by which they earn points. In the end, the top two teams with the most points will face off in the dodgebolt arena. In this game mode, teams take turns shooting arrows at the other team.

In the previous season, Dream played for the Red Rabbits and took the crown along with Michaelmcchill, Quackity, and Sapnap. They played against the Yellow Yaks in the Dodgebolt arena and took them down without dropping a single round.

Minecraft Championship 16

Event date

Minecraft Championship 16 will take place on August 28 at 8:00 PM BST. In other time zones, the tournament will start at 12:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM EST, 2:00 PM CST and 12:30 AM IST (29th August). MCC fans can expect the event to last at least two hours.

All participants and teams

Team Pink Parrots (Image via Twitter)

Forty different content creators participate in each MCC event to form ten teams. The following Minecraft players will participate in the upcoming tournament:

Red Rabbits: TommyInnit, WilburSoot, Ph1lzA, Ranboo

Orange Ocelots: TapL, Punz, CaptainPuffy, Shubble

Yellow Yaks: CaptainSparklez, Ponk, HBomb94, GeorgeNotFound

Lime Llamas: Quig, Krtzyy, Jack Manifold, Nihachu

Green Guardians: TheOrionSound, RTGame, Sylvee, Sapnap

Cyan Creepers: PearlescentMoon, PeteZahHutt, PrestonPlayz, Spifey

Aqua Axolotls: Antfrost, Fundy, Tubbo, 5up

Blue Bats: Vixella, JamesTurner, DrGluon, KryticZeuz

Purple Pandas: Smajor, Grian, Smallishbeans, Fruitberries

Pink Parrots: Dream, F1nn5ter, BadBoyHalo, Seapeekay

This will be Ponk's first-ever Minecraft Championship. Based on their previous performances, Quig, PeteZahHutt, and HBomb94 are some of the best players to look out for. The teams are pretty balanced, but some fans expect the Red Rabbits to be in the top three teams.

List of games and schedule

The following mini-games in the same sequence will be played in the 16th iteration of MCC:

Ace Race

Battle Box

Big Sales at Build Mart

Hole in the Wall

Parkour Tag

TGTTOSAWAF

Sands of Time

Sky Battle

Survival Games

Finale: Dodgebolt

