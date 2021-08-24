Where to watch the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is one of the most intense and competitive Minecraft events that the game has to offer. Ten teams of some of the most famous and skilled Minecraft players face off in ten different mini-games. Two teams will advance to the finale, which is known as Dodgebolt, one of the most intense Minecraft games.

The former Minecraft Championship winners had a spectacular win last July. Known as the Red Rabbits, a team consisting of Dream, Quackity, Michaelmcchill, and Sapnap managed to perform a 3-0 sweep to bring home the MCC gold. Players who want to catch all of the action will need to know how, when and where the Minecraft Championship can be watched.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: Event date, time and stream link

Minecraft Championship 16 details

Champs of MCC 9 (Image via Minecraft Championship)

For those still unaware, the sixteenth Minecraft Championship will be taking place on August 28, which is less than a week away. Players must know exactly when and where to watch this event so that they do not miss any of the action.

The great part about the MCC is that most of the players partaking in the event are streamers themselves. This means that viewers can watch the event from the perspective of their favorite streamers. In fact, players with two monitors are highly recommended to watch streams from both different teams for the best experience.

Those who would like to watch the official stream can do so on the official NoxCrew Twitch channel, which will feature commentary from NoxCrew devs and designers.

In fact, NoxCrew has made an actual medal for the first player to receive five MCC wins. At the moment, a popular Minecraft player by the name of HBomb94 has four MCC wins. If they manage to take their team (Yellow Yaks) to the end of the Minecraft Championship, they will take a beautiful and one-of-a-kind MCC medal home with them.

The intense YouTube video above showcases team Red Rabbits putting on a show for all MCC spectators to behold.

At the final round of Dodgebolt, Dream finds himself in a difficult 2v1 situation. However, he gets a double kill to secure the 3-0 sweep against the Yellow Yaks.

