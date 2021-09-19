Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship 17 concluded on Saturday, 18 September 2021 with an unexpected victory from Team Orange Ocelots. The side consisted of PeteZahHutt, FalseSymmetry, Grian, and SB737.
The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") is an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
Minecraft Championship 17 debuted several changes to the monthly tournament. This included implementing new maps, updating various minigame features, and upgrading the coin system for certain minigames.
The anticipation was high for this event, since the sudden and rather recent changes to the scoring system and minigame map layout were sure to rattle teams that were looking to gain advantage through memorization.
Minecraft Championship 17: Final Team Standings
Team Orange Ocelots claimed their victory in the final activity, Dodgebolt. The contest between Team Pink Parrots (consisting of: Vixella, Fruitberries, Illumina, and KryticZeuZ) and Team Orange Ocelots was close, but the latter managed to secure their win in the end.
Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 17:
1) Team Orange Ocelots (23413)
- Grian
- PeteZahHutt
- FalseSymmetry
- SB737
2) Team Pink Parrots (20232)
- Illumina
- KryticZeuz
- Vixella
- Fruitberries
3) Team Yellow Yaks (19448)
- Ranboo
- Shubble
- Smajor
- Wilbur Soot
4) Team Lime Llamas (19008)
- GeminiTay
- fWhip
- Quig
- SolidarityGaming
5) Team Red Rabbits (17471)
- Sapnap
- GeorgeNotFound
- Tubbo
- vGumiho
6) Team Purple Pandas (16369)
- HBomb94
- InTheLittleWood
- Renthedog
- cubfan135
7) Team Cyan Coyotes (16155)
- Dream
- Karl Jacobs
- TommyInnit
- Ponk
8) Team Aqua Axolotls (14294)
- Eret
- KaraCorvus
- Antfrost
- CaptainSparklez
9) Team Green Geckos (12076)
- 5up
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
- Punz
10) Team Blue Bats (9947)
- King_Burren
- Sneegsnag
- Ph1LzA
- Wisp
Minecraft Championship 17: Final Individual Standings
The championships also crown an individual leader at the end of each event. Players who accrue the most individual points, regardless of team results, are crowned winners of this award.
Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clement scored first in this regard, which puts him at a total of six wins across his time participating in the Minecraft Championships.
Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 17:
- PeteZahHutt (3492)
- Fruitberries (3306)
- Quig (3044)
- Sapnap (2912)
- Illumina (2909)
- Grian (2815)
- SB737 (2735)
- Dream (2688)
- Ranboo (2627)
- Smajor (2527)
- HBomb94 (2491)
- Wilbur Soot (2445)
- GeorgeNotFound (2423)
- Antfrost (2372)
- SolidarityGaming (2351)
- FalseSymmetry (2343)
- InTheLittleWood (2289)
- TommyInnit (2188)
- Tubbo (2090)
- Shubble (2089)
- fWhip (2041)
- Captain Sparklez (2016)
- Punz (2005)
- GeminiTay (1911)
- KryticZeuZ (1823)
- Karl Jacobs (1803)
- cubfan135 (1803)
- Renthedog (1686)
- Vixella (1637)
- Ponk (1564)
- 5up (1549)
- KaraCorvus (1544)
- Eret (1486)
- Sneegsnag (1438)
- vGumiho (1367)
- Wisp (1350)
- Jack Manifold (1320)
- Ph1LzA (1209)
- King_Burren (1160)
- Nihachu (1078)