Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship 17 concluded on Saturday, 18 September 2021 with an unexpected victory from Team Orange Ocelots. The side consisted of PeteZahHutt, FalseSymmetry, Grian, and SB737.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") is an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 17 debuted several changes to the monthly tournament. This included implementing new maps, updating various minigame features, and upgrading the coin system for certain minigames.

The anticipation was high for this event, since the sudden and rather recent changes to the scoring system and minigame map layout were sure to rattle teams that were looking to gain advantage through memorization.

Minecraft Championship 17: Final Team Standings

Team Orange Ocelots claimed their victory in the final activity, Dodgebolt. The contest between Team Pink Parrots (consisting of: Vixella, Fruitberries, Illumina, and KryticZeuZ) and Team Orange Ocelots was close, but the latter managed to secure their win in the end.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 17:

1) Team Orange Ocelots (23413)

Grian

PeteZahHutt

FalseSymmetry

SB737

2) Team Pink Parrots (20232)

Illumina

KryticZeuz

Vixella

Fruitberries

3) Team Yellow Yaks (19448)

Ranboo

Shubble

Smajor

Wilbur Soot

4) Team Lime Llamas (19008)

GeminiTay

fWhip

Quig

SolidarityGaming

5) Team Red Rabbits (17471)

Sapnap

GeorgeNotFound

Tubbo

vGumiho

6) Team Purple Pandas (16369)

HBomb94

InTheLittleWood

Renthedog

cubfan135

7) Team Cyan Coyotes (16155)

Dream

Karl Jacobs

TommyInnit

Ponk

8) Team Aqua Axolotls (14294)

Eret

KaraCorvus

Antfrost

CaptainSparklez

9) Team Green Geckos (12076)

5up

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Punz

10) Team Blue Bats (9947)

King_Burren

Sneegsnag

Ph1LzA

Wisp

Minecraft Championship 17: Final Individual Standings

The championships also crown an individual leader at the end of each event. Players who accrue the most individual points, regardless of team results, are crowned winners of this award.

Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clement scored first in this regard, which puts him at a total of six wins across his time participating in the Minecraft Championships.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 17:

PeteZahHutt (3492) Fruitberries (3306) Quig (3044) Sapnap (2912) Illumina (2909) Grian (2815) SB737 (2735) Dream (2688) Ranboo (2627) Smajor (2527) HBomb94 (2491) Wilbur Soot (2445) GeorgeNotFound (2423) Antfrost (2372) SolidarityGaming (2351) FalseSymmetry (2343) InTheLittleWood (2289) TommyInnit (2188) Tubbo (2090) Shubble (2089) fWhip (2041) Captain Sparklez (2016) Punz (2005) GeminiTay (1911) KryticZeuZ (1823) Karl Jacobs (1803) cubfan135 (1803) Renthedog (1686) Vixella (1637) Ponk (1564) 5up (1549) KaraCorvus (1544) Eret (1486) Sneegsnag (1438) vGumiho (1367) Wisp (1350) Jack Manifold (1320) Ph1LzA (1209) King_Burren (1160) Nihachu (1078)

