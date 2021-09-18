Noxcrew reveals new maps for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17

On September 17, 2021 Noxcrew uploaded a video revealing new maps and different scoring systems to potential viewers of the upcoming Minecraft Championship 17.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) has made changes in the past to the minigame maps. There have to be occasional alterations to keep competitors on their toes. However, there haven't been this many major alterations to the minigame maps in such quick succession.

These alterations will certainly make for an interesting change in pace throughout this month's tournament. Especially given how close to the competition these changes were revealed, leaving competitors little time to study the alterations before they compete in Minecraft Championship 17.

Which new maps will be in Minecraft Championship 17?

Noxcrew revealed a plethora of map design changes to be implemented in Minecraft Championship 17.

Only a handful of the minigames will be receiving major alterations in this weekend's championship. These include: Battle Box, TGTTOSWAF ("To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan"), Parkour Tag, Survival Games, Sands Of Time, and Ace Race.

Battle Box has a new map titled, "Graffiti." It has a feature that now allows teams to collect blocks of leaves and tower up to the colored wool area in the center.

TGTTOSWAF will operate on a new map titled, "Shallow Lava." The map is exactly how the name sounds; competitors will now be building and parkouring through volcanic fields, and plenty of lava.

Parkour Tag will be implementing a new map titled, "Plaza." The well-made parkour map has a canal of water running through the center. It also introduces a new mechanic called, "ice slides." These are slides of ice that, if competitors shift-click at the right time while sprinting, will let them glide right across and create potential headway on the opponents in front of them.

Survival Games will be reverting to their original forest map. This competitive minigame didn't receive as much of an upgrade due to the massive recent changes to the scoring system for this specific minigame.

Ace Race will also be reverting to the map titled, "Python's Crypt." This particular map debuted back in Minecraft Championship 12. It will return for this tournament, but it's undecided as to whether it will stay beyond that.

Sands Of Time will be implementing a reset button for the puzzle rooms. There will be rooms where the puzzle can be reset indefinitely and others where the puzzle room can only be reset once.

