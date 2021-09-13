Create
Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17 full teams, schedule, date, format, and more

A lot of information has been revealed about MCC 17 (Image via Noxcrew)
Rohan Jaiswal
ANALYST
Modified Sep 13, 2021 01:57 PM IST
The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is one of the most significant online Minecraft events organized by Noxcrew and Smajor. Forty Minecraft YouTubers and streamers take part in this event, and ten teams are formed. The sides play eight minigames, and they earn coins based on their performance.

The seventeenth MCC tournament has been announced, and a lot more information regarding the competing teams has been revealed.

Minecraft Championship 17

Date and time of the event

The Minecraft Championship 17 will take place five days from now, on September 18. The time at which the tournament starts is 8:00 PM BST.

Fans from all over the world watch the event and the converted time for their timezone is:

  • 12:30 AM IST (September 9)
  • Noon PST
  • 3:00 PM EST
  • 2:00 PM CST

Participating teams

The following teams and players have been announced to be participating in the MCC 17:

Team Pink Parrots

  • Vixella
  • fruitberries
  • KryticZeuZ
  • Illumina

Team Purple Pandas

  • ReNDoG
  • Cubfan
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Hbomb94

Team Blue Bats

  • Ph1LzA
  • King Burren
  • Sneegsnag
  • Wisp

Team Lime Llamas

  • Quig
  • GeminiTay
  • fWhip
  • SolidarityGaming

Team Yellow Yaks

  • Smajor
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Ranboo
  • Shubble

Team Orange Ocelots

  • Falsesymmetry
  • Grian
  • PeteZahHutt
  • SB737

Team Red Rabbits

  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Sapnap
  • Tubbo
  • vGumiho

Team Aqua Axolotls

  • Antfrost
  • CaptainSparklez
  • KaraCorvus
  • Eret

Team Cyan Coyotes

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Dream
  • TommyInnit
  • Ponk

Team Green Geckos

  • 5up
  • Jack Manifold
  • Nihachu
  • Punz

Where to watch the live event?

Fans can watch the MCC 17 from almost any device. The event admin will be streaming the event on the official Noxcrew Twitch channel, and the devs and designers of MCC will commentate on it.

Fans can also watch it from the POV of some participants who stream the event on their Twitch channels.

Special medal

Noxcrew has also announced that they will be presenting a special medal to the player who reaches five total MCC wins.

Hbomb94 is one of the most consistent players in the history of MCC. He is the only participant who can win this medal at the Minecraft Championship 17, as he is already sitting at four wins, and no other participant has as many wins as him.

The players with the second-most wins (3) are Smajor, PeteZahHutt, Michaelmcchill, and Dream.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
