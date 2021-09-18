Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17 live stream details: Time, channel, platform, and more

Finally, the time has arrived for the next Minecraft Championship to take place. It's the only time of the month where many popular Minecraft content creators come together to participate against each other in a fun and entertaining competitive tournament.

The Minecraft Championship, commonly known as MCC, is a monthly tournament featuring some of the biggest streamers like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Ranboo, and more. Hundreds and thousands of fans come to watch their favorite streamers in a fierce yet friendly competition.

A total of 40 players are divided into teams of four in the Minecraft Championship. They will compete against other teams in a series of eight mini-games. The top two sides battle it out to decide the winner.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17

Date and timing

🚨 MCC 17 will take place on September 18th 🚨



You can put your hands down now... 🚨 MCC 17 will take place on September 18th 🚨



You can put your hands down now... https://t.co/P995WLZqu5

The Minecraft Championship 17 will happen on Saturday, September 18. Compared to previous editions, this MCC is taking place pretty early, as the older MC Championships occurred towards the end of the month.

Nonetheless, fans are happy to have their favorite event early this month. MCC 17 will begin at 8 pm British Summer Time. Here are the timings for fans from other areas of the world:

2.00 pm PST

3.00 pm EST

2.00 pm CST

The tournament usually happens for two hours and thirty minutes. Like MCC 16, the MC Championship 17 will also occur on a Saturday. Noxcrew knows about the young viewer base and makes sure they don't miss out on the fantastic competition.

Where to watch MCC 17?

Most MCC participants will be streaming the entire tournament on their Twitch channel. Here is the list of players participating in Minecraft Championship 17:

Team Red Rabbits

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

Tubbo

vGumiho

Team Orange Ocelots

Falsesymmetry

Grian

PeteZahHutt

SB737

Team Yellow Yaks

Smajor

Wilbur Soot

Ranboo

Shubble

Team Lime Llamas

Quig

GeminiTay

fWhip

SolidarityGaming

Team Green Geckos

5up

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Punz

Team Cyan Coyotes

Karl Jacobs

Dream

TommyInnit

Ponk

Team Aqua Axolotls

Antfrost

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Eret

Team Blue Bats

Ph1LzA

King Burren

Sneegsnag

Wisp

Team Purple Pandas

ReNDoG

Cubfan

InTheLittleWood

Hbomb94

Team Pink Parrots

Vixella

fruitberries

KryticZeuZ

Illumina

Other than streamers, fans can also watch the admin stream hosted by Noxcrew admins. Fans can watch the admin stream on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel.

Brief about MCC 17

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Just 24 hours until MCC 17 begins ⏳ Just 24 hours until MCC 17 begins ⏳ https://t.co/QkgwwTxWcU

The upcoming Minecraft Championship is the seventeenth iteration of the popular tournament started by Noxcrew. MCC 17 will introduce three new players: VGumiho, GeminiTay, and Sneegsnag.

King_Burren and KarlJacobs are also coming to compete in MCC after a long break.

