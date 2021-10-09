Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: Full list of competing teams revealed

It has just been a week since Minecraft Championship Rising came to pass. Noxcrew has already started making official announcements for the next MCC canon event. The upcoming MCC 18 is a canon event and will feature many popular Minecraft streamers.

MC Championship is an invite-only competition hosted by Noxcrew every month. It is the biggest collaborative event in the Minecraft streaming community, with many stars participating to showcase their gaming skills. Well-known streamers such as Tubbo, Ranboo, TommyInnit, and more are regular players at MCC.

The event consists of 40 streamers divided into ten groups of four members each. Participants play eight mini-games and compete against other teams. In the end, the top two teams battle to decide the winner.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: List of competing teams

Like MCC 11, Minecraft Championship 18 will bring spooky vibes as the event is announced to be Halloween-themed. For this reason, Noxcrew has also changed the team names and icons.

Noxcrew has now revealed the participating members and their teams for MCC 18. Here are the teams announced for the upcoming MC Championship:

Team Red Ravens

Wisp

Philza

JackManifoldTV

TommyInnit

Team Orange Oozes

GIzzyGazza

Mefs

TapL

Krtzyy

Team Mustard Mummies

Sylvee

Tubbo

Sapnap

Smajor1996

Team Lime Liches

Gee Nelly

Illumina

CaptainPuffy

Ryguyrocky

Team Green Goblins

Grian

Nihachu

HBomb94

GeminiTay

Team Cyan Centipedes

CaptainSparklez

Ranboo

Sneegsnag

WilburSoot

Team Aqua Abominations

Punz

Antfrost

Shubble

vGumiho

Team Blue Banshees

5up

PeteZahHutt

DanTDM

PearlescentMoon

Team Violet Vampires

TheOrionSound

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

Seapeekay

Team Fuchsia Frankensteins

Dream

awesamdude

Quackity

GeorgeNotFound

MCC 18 is going to be a lot more exciting as the iconic duo, Dream and GeorgeNotFound, are on the same team.

Date and timings

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ What's fun, spooky, and is taking place on October 23rd? 🎃MC Championship 18 💀 What's fun, spooky, and is taking place on October 23rd? 🎃MC Championship 18 💀 https://t.co/5OpxxKLgex

Minecraft Championship 18 will take place on October 23, 2021. Like previous MCCs, the event is on Saturday. MCC 18 live stream will start at 8:00 PM BST. The timings can vary depending on the time zone. Here are the timings for viewers from other corners of the world:

12.00 PM PST

3.00 PM EST

2.00 PM CST

Almost every participating streamer will be live streaming MCC 18 on their Twitch channel. Fans can also tune in to Noxcrew's official stream to watch the event from an admin's point of view.

Edited by Rohit Mishra