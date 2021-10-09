Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: Full list of competing teams revealed

It has just been a week since Minecraft Championship Rising came to pass. Noxcrew has already started making official announcements for the next MCC canon event. The upcoming MCC 18 is a canon event and will feature many popular Minecraft streamers.
MC Championship is an invite-only competition hosted by Noxcrew every month. It is the biggest collaborative event in the Minecraft streaming community, with many stars participating to showcase their gaming skills. Well-known streamers such as Tubbo, Ranboo, TommyInnit, and more are regular players at MCC.
The event consists of 40 streamers divided into ten groups of four members each. Participants play eight mini-games and compete against other teams. In the end, the top two teams battle to decide the winner.
Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: List of competing teams
Like MCC 11, Minecraft Championship 18 will bring spooky vibes as the event is announced to be Halloween-themed. For this reason, Noxcrew has also changed the team names and icons.
Noxcrew has now revealed the participating members and their teams for MCC 18. Here are the teams announced for the upcoming MC Championship:
Team Red Ravens
- Wisp
- Philza
- JackManifoldTV
- TommyInnit
Team Orange Oozes
- GIzzyGazza
- Mefs
- TapL
- Krtzyy
Team Mustard Mummies
- Sylvee
- Tubbo
- Sapnap
- Smajor1996
Team Lime Liches
- Gee Nelly
- Illumina
- CaptainPuffy
- Ryguyrocky
Team Green Goblins
- Grian
- Nihachu
- HBomb94
- GeminiTay
Team Cyan Centipedes
- CaptainSparklez
- Ranboo
- Sneegsnag
- WilburSoot
Team Aqua Abominations
- Punz
- Antfrost
- Shubble
- vGumiho
Team Blue Banshees
- 5up
- PeteZahHutt
- DanTDM
- PearlescentMoon
Team Violet Vampires
- TheOrionSound
- Solidarity
- Smallishbeans
- Seapeekay
Team Fuchsia Frankensteins
- Dream
- awesamdude
- Quackity
- GeorgeNotFound
MCC 18 is going to be a lot more exciting as the iconic duo, Dream and GeorgeNotFound, are on the same team.
Date and timings
Minecraft Championship 18 will take place on October 23, 2021. Like previous MCCs, the event is on Saturday. MCC 18 live stream will start at 8:00 PM BST. The timings can vary depending on the time zone. Here are the timings for viewers from other corners of the world:
- 12.00 PM PST
- 3.00 PM EST
- 2.00 PM CST
Almost every participating streamer will be live streaming MCC 18 on their Twitch channel. Fans can also tune in to Noxcrew's official stream to watch the event from an admin's point of view.
