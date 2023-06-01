Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2023: First half of competing teams announced

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 31 has concluded, but Noxcrew never rests when it comes to announcing new events. To that end, the community group announced its yearly Pride-themed championship to take place on June 10, 2023. The proceeds earned during the event will be donated to The Trevor Project to assist with support and resources for the LGBTQIA+ community.

This year's Pride championship was announced back on May 23, 2023, and Noxcrew has now confirmed the first five teams participating in the non-canon event, complete with the Minecraft content creators who will be facing off in minigame madness.

Join us for this special event and help us raise money for It's time to play with pride! 🏳️‍🏳️‍⚧️MCC Pride 2023 will be dropping into the Decision Dome Saturday 10th June 8pm BST!Join us for this special event and help us raise money for @TrevorProject and their work to support the LGTBQIA+ community! 🥳 It's time to play with pride! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️MCC Pride 2023 will be dropping into the Decision Dome Saturday 10th June 8pm BST!Join us for this special event and help us raise money for @TrevorProject and their work to support the LGTBQIA+ community! 🥳🌈 https://t.co/HeFbxCh7Dx

The teams that will be seen in this Minecraft Championship follow the same color and mascot as most canon tournaments. However, the roster of players has been rearranged to keep the championship competitive.

All players and teams currently confirmed for Minecraft Championship Pride 2023

In traditional MCC fashion, Noxcrew has unveiled the first five competing teams for the Pride championship, and the remaining teams will likely have their own announcement in short order.

Since June 10 is already quickly approaching, the next few days should determine the full slate of teams as well as the minigames they will battle in.

Here are the confirmed teams and content creators for Minecraft Championship Pride:

Red Rabbits - PeteZahHutt, Grian, GeminiTay, ZombieCleo

- PeteZahHutt, Grian, GeminiTay, ZombieCleo Orange Ocelots - OwengeJuice, Smajor1995, InTheLittleWood, Guqqie

- OwengeJuice, Smajor1995, InTheLittleWood, Guqqie Yellow Yaks - Aimsey, Jojosolos, FalseSymmetry, Shubble

- Aimsey, Jojosolos, FalseSymmetry, Shubble Lime Llamas - OllieGamerz, Sylvee, Kara Corvus, Gee Nelly

- OllieGamerz, Sylvee, Kara Corvus, Gee Nelly Green Geckos - HBomb94, Ranboo, LilyPichu, Sykkuno

Watch them in MCC on Saturday 10th June at 8pm BST! Announcing team Lime LlamasWatch them in MCC on Saturday 10th June at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Lime Llamas 👑@OllieGamerz @sylveemhm @KaraCorvus @GeeNellyWatch them in MCC on Saturday 10th June at 8pm BST! https://t.co/INshOigx2e

Before the groups of participants were announced, Noxcrew called for a fan poll on Twitter to gauge which team that watchers hoped would win the event.

The Red Rabbits won by over a 30% margin, which may be partially attributed to the team's success in recent canon outings. However, every new team iteration is different, and fans' expectations may not result in the Red Rabbits achieving victory.

RT for Green Geckos 🦎 Team announcements in 20 minutes... which team is most likely to slay the competition? ⚔️RT for Green Geckos 🦎

Interestingly enough, Noxcrew later published a tweet featuring a video of Purpled, who was instrumental in the Green Geckos' victory in Minecraft Championship 31.

The group stated that the remaining five teams would be unveiled on June 2, but the use of Purpled's videos has led some fans to think that he will return to this championship to compete once again.

Back tomorrow to complete the team rainbow with your remaining 5 teams! Purpled's always popping off but who will play for Purple Pandas in Pride - try saying that 5 times.Back tomorrow to complete the team rainbow with your remaining 5 teams! Purpled's always popping off but who will play for Purple Pandas in Pride - try saying that 5 times. Back tomorrow to complete the team rainbow with your remaining 5 teams! 🌈🎉 https://t.co/MQTZpVUaI4

Haruto Innit @HarutoInnit @MCChampionship_ PURPLED ON PURPLE PANDAS AND WILL BE POPPING OF ON PRIDE @MCChampionship_ PURPLED ON PURPLE PANDAS AND WILL BE POPPING OF ON PRIDE

While speculation swirled around Purpled's return to MCC, some previous participants also made statements that they would not be able to compete.

Currently, the only player who has announced that they couldn't join MCC Pride is Snifferish, who tweeted that they were busy but that they would still be watching and cheering on their friends during the championship.

Snifferish @snifferish @MCChampionship_ @TrevorProject super sad I'm busy and cant sign up, but I will be watching and cheering 🏳️‍ @MCChampionship_ @TrevorProject super sad I'm busy and cant sign up, but I will be watching and cheering 🏳️‍🌈❤️

Whatever the case, Minecraft fans will be treated to the full roster of players on June 2, 2023, according to Noxcrew. Once the set of competitors is complete, fans can begin deciding which team they believe will emerge victorious in the latest iteration of the long-running championship series.

Hopefully, this year's Pride championship is the most memorable yet, and the players will undoubtedly do their best to make it so.

