Minecraft color codes for Bedrock Edition

It has been over a decade since the official release of Minecraft. In such a long span of time, the game has received countless updates. Many updates focused on quality of life features like adding colors to texts.

Players can type texts in many places in Minecraft. The chatbox is the most commonplace to use texts. By default, plain texts might seem boring to some players. Luckily, Mojang has added a feature called formatting codes to allow one to change text styles.

Most players use formatting codes, also known as color codes, to change text colors. This article lists all the color codes supported in Bedrock Edition.

All working color codes for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

In Minecraft, formatting codes allow players to change the text color in the chatbox, signs, books, item names, and almost anywhere in-game. Here are all the color codes for Bedrock Edition:

§0 - black

§1 - dark_blue

§2 - dark_green

§3 - dark_aqua

§4 - dark_red

§5 - dark_purple

§6 - gold

§7 - gray

§8 - dark_gray

§9 - blue

§a - green

§b - aqua

§c - red

§d - light_purple

§e - yellow

§f - white

§g - minecoin_gold

The last color, minecoin_gold, is exclusively available in Bedrock Edition. It has bright yellow color like minecoin, the in-game currency of Bedrock Edition.

The above codes can add color to the text message. Along with color codes, players can enter formatting codes to change the text style into bold, obfuscated, italic, and more.

Here are the formatting codes compatible with Bedrock Edition:

§k - obfuscated

§l - bold

§o - italic

$r - reset

Strikethrough and underlined formatting codes do not work in Bedrock Edition.

How to enter § in Bedrock Edition

The section sign, §, is unavailable on most keyboards by default. Players might wonder how they can enter this sign in their game. In Windows, press the ALT key and then Numpad 2 + Numpad 1 to type §. This shortcut may vary depending on the keyboard type.

In Google Keyboard, the § sign can be used by long-pressing ¶ sign. Many other Android keyboards also feature these signs. iOS users can find § under the % or & sign.

Players interested in trying formatting color codes can watch the video above to see how these bunches of letters can change the text color.

