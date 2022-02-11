The importance of formatting codes in Minecraft

Those who have played a considerable amount of multiplayer in Minecraft may have noticed that some text can be modified using color and formatting options like bold and italics.

Using formatting codes, Minecraft players can bring uniqueness to text written on things like books and quill items or even in a server's message of the day.

The methods of modifying text through formatting codes differ somewhat between the Java and Bedrock Editions of the game. However, the options serve the same purpose overall.

These formatted text options can even be displayed in different languages, providing a ton of customization for players.

Why do formatting codes matter in Minecraft?

Custom sign text is possible with formatting codes (Image via Mojang)

Formatting codes are very useful in Minecraft because ordinary text may not be enough to grab a fellow player's attention.

To convey the right information in a written context, it can be helpful to highlight important text. By utilizing formatting codes to change the color or formatting of in-game text, a player's attention can be drawn and maintained. The player can then focus on what the writer wants them to read.

This formatted text can be applied not only to in-game entities but also to aspects of a player's server. A server's title and description can be altered using formatting codes, much like the body text of a book and quill or the typed text displayed on a sign. This can help draw attention to a specific server or distinguish it in such a way that it can then be readily found by players who have access to it.

These changes may not be for everybody. Some even consider altering the color and formatting of in-game text to be over-the-top. However, in a world where countless Minecraft servers are created each day and are competing for players, every improvement in presentation helps.

With the simple use of the section sign (§) and a few numbers and letters, players can create more vivid and recognizable text with almost no additional extra effort. For those trying to catch the eye of current and future players, format codes are an excellent tool to implement.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh