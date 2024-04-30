Minecraft community criticizes Trails & Tales update for not adding mooblooms and moolip

Minecraft has a lot of interesting mobs, and with the upcoming 1.21 update, the game has added even more to the list. From slender teleporting enderman to short and slow striders who can walk on lava, the diversity in mob types is mind-blowing. But there is one aspect that the game might have missed.

An image shared by Redditor u/Lord-Zippy showed a few cows that look like a mix of cherry blossoms and lily flowers. The names of these cows, as suggested by the original poster, are mooblooms and moolips. Here’s everything about the hilarious suggestion and image.

Mooblooms and Moolips in Minecraft

Minecraft player and Redditor u/Lord-Zippy shared the image of a few pink and yellow cows that heavily resemble the mooshrooms. But instead of having mushrooms growing on them, these cows sported flowers all over. The original poster suggested that developers at Mojang Studios should have added these mobs in the Trails and Tales update.

The Reddit post garnered a lot of attention and sparked a few discussions. Since there is only one such special mob, the mooshroom, that spawns in the mushroom biome, many felt Mojang should add something similar to the mooshroom in other biomes as well.

The Trails and Tales update added the cherry blossom biome to the game with the beautiful cherry blossom trees and flowers. But apart from the new tree (which included a fresh wood type), there was nothing more to it. So getting a cherry blossom-themed mob such as the mooblooms and moolips shown in the post would have been fun.

For context, the moobloom are the pink cows with pink flowers on them. Their name is the combination of moo from cows and bloom from the cherry blossom. The moolips are the yellow cows with the tulip flowers on them.

Another interesting aspect of the new mob could have been what they provide when sheared. It could be flowers or something unique. Whatever the drop, here’s how other Minecraft players reacted to this post.

Redditor u/zombieofthesuburbs mentioned this was not the only opportunity that Mojang Studios missed with the Trails and Tales update, stating they could have also added copper and tuff golem to the trial chambers.

Another Redditor u/Glazeddapper claimed that Mojang could have just added a new mob for the cherry blossom biome and everyone would have appreciated this addition.

Perhaps Mojang Studios might add more mobs that are specific to the cherry blossom biome, making it even more special. Adding more biome-specific mobs is one of the ways to overhaul exploration in Minecraft.