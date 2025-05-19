Minecraft community shares its hottest takes about the game

Minecraft has been out for more than 15 years and has developed a large community. Fans have been very vocal about the good and the bad things of the game, and thankfully, Mojang Studios actively listens to the issues and demands of the players. However, despite multiple updates, there are still some things about the blocky world that players do not like.

Minecraft player u/Slay_Six made a post on the game's subreddit asking the community about their controversial take on Mojang’s hit title. The original poster added that, in their opinion, wandering traders and phantoms are underrated and overrated, as these mobs can be cool. The post got many upvotes, and a lot of players shared their hot take.

u/Sandrosian wrote a lengthy comment describing how the developers have been ignoring the gameplay of Minecraft. The user said that while Mojang’s recent updates are high-quality, they feel too safe and lack the impactful, game-changing features seen in versions 1.13 to 1.18.

They believe core gameplay elements like inventory management, transportation, food, combat, archaeology, and enchanting need major improvements. However, they acknowledge that the game's massive success makes bold changes risky, so Mojang likely opts for smaller, safer updates instead.

u/FamiliarRadio9275 said that many people are nostalgic for the feeling of playing Minecraft as a kid, not necessarily for the old versions themselves. Classic Minecraft was rough around the edges, even though they still appreciate it. In contrast, they feel the newer versions are much more polished and offer plenty to keep players engaged.

u/ImpressiveQuality363 said that they like the 1.9 combat mechanics and wish that it could come to the Bedrock Edition. The user added that they know there are mods that can do the same thing, but they want it officially in the game.

Redditors share their controversial take about the game (Image via Reddit)

u/MajorBoondoggle said that they do not like how cactus can destroy any item, as it is weird. Another player, u/Withnothing, added that players want every new item to have more than one use or else they deem it useless, along with materials that are needed for just building.

New features coming to Minecraft

The summer game drop is bringing new content to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

While it can be said that Minecraft is a one-time purchase and the updates roll in every year for free, the developers have to focus on making the gameplay more dynamic and fun with future updates. For some time, Mojang Studios kept adding new regions that just increased the number of loot chests and nothing else.

Thankfully, the upcoming summer drop will bring ghast variants, the locator bar feature, and also make the lead much better. It seems that the developers are finally taking the right path to make the game more fun.

