Minecraft content creator taught two apes to beat Ender Dragon

Minecraft is a famous sandbox game that is relatively simple at first but quickly becomes harder as you progress. While there are some games that are simple enough and are even played by certain animals, the block game is certainly not one of them.

However, one of the famous YouTube content creators took on a challenge to teach an ape how to play Minecraft, and it went surprisingly well.

Two apes learn to defeat Ender Dragon through Minecraft content creator

Recently, a YouTuber named 'ChrisDaCow' posted a video of how two apes played the game and helped defeat the Ender Dragon. They were in front of a computer screen that was completely touch-controlled, and the animals were confidently tapping the screen rather accurately.

They could jump blocks and shoot arrows towards the obsidian towers to destroy the end crystals. When the actual fight against the Ender Dragon began, they were able to touch the screen where the dragon was flying so that the equipped crossbow could shoot arrows at it.

Even though they were playing on a multiplayer server with ChrisDaCow, who was somewhat helping the apes, they were able to attack the Ender Dragon on their own.

Users react to Minecraft YouTuber teaching apes how to defeat Ender Dragon

ChrisDaCow also posted a short clip on Reddit, receiving over 9000 upvotes and loads of comments. Even though it was removed by Minecraft's official subreddit moderators for some reason, it already went viral. This was something completely unique and has not been done in the history of the sandbox game.

One of the main highlights that viewers picked up was that one of the apes successfully performed a water bucket MLG while fighting the Ender Dragon. Since water bucket MLG is hard even for humans, players were blown away seeing an ape performing it. Even though it was later discussed that there was a dedicated button to automate the MLG, people were still impressed by it.

Of course, many knew that the ape did not complete the whole game; they acquired the resources themselves and found a stronghold. Despite having a few special accessibility mods and major help from humans, players were still impressed by the entire proof of concept and how brilliantly executed it was.

The original poster and Minecraft YouTuber, ChrisDaCow, himself commented and added a disclaimer that the apes were not forced to play the game and could leave anytime they wanted. Furthermore, he claimed that the entire video was filmed under the supervision of professionals.

In conclusion, it was brilliant to witness what the apes did, even though they were greatly assisted. Though the Reddit post was taken down, ChrisDaCow's video on YouTube is currently going viral in the Minecraft community.