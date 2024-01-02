Who started 100 days in Minecraft? Exploring the history behind popular YouTube video trend

Since Minecraft has plenty of potential for video content, many YouTubers have built their entire careers around the sandbox game. Over the years, content creators have come up with all kinds of unique video ideas and trends. One of these is the 100-day challenge of surviving in the game. Since the title has numerous modes, many have tried completing this challenge differently.

This article covers the entire history of the challenge and how it became a trend on YouTube.

The history of the '100 days in Minecraft' trend on YouTube

Who started the '100 Days in Minecraft Hardcore'?

Content creator Luke TheNotable is among the first to start the trend of the '100 days of Minecraft.' He was the first YouTuber to publish the first video of how he survived in a hardcore world for 100 days. Even before his first video of the sandbox game, he began the trend of dropping on 100 different locations in Fortnite.

He made a video where he showcased what he did in those 100 days while providing a narration. He continued the series by publishing 200-day videos and even 300-day videos.

Taking on this challenge in a hardcore world is particularly fascinating since players only get one life, and the difficulty is set to the hardest. If the player dies once, they will not spawn again.

How the '100-day in Minecraft' challenge expanded on YouTube

Luke TheNotable started making the '100-day' videos in different game modes like superflat, creative, Nether, and End.

Soon, loads of other YouTube content creators began copying the idea and making their own versions. Since hardcore mode is the toughest to survive due to having only one life, many players started posting their own '100 days of surviving in Minecraft hardcore' videos.

Since the sandbox game has many custom mods and modpacks like Skyblock, Oneblock, Pixelmon, and RLCraft, players even posted videos of how they survived in them for 100 days. Some have also made '1,000-day' videos, showcasing their entire journey of how they spawned in the world and progressed forward.

After Luke TheNotable's first ever '100 Days of Minecraft Hardcore' video, the next most popular one was when YouTube sensation MrBeast took on the same challenge on his gaming channel. While Luke's video sits at 52 million views, MrBeast's video has accrued 106 million views.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the challenge of surviving in the game's hardcore mode is still extremely popular on YouTube simply because it has the highest risk.

Furthermore, content creators have come up with different kinds of '100-day' challenges since the game can be heavily tweaked using in-game mods.