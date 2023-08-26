10 best survival tips for beating Minecraft Hardcore (2023)

Minecraft's hardcore mode presents the ultimate test for players aiming to evaluate their survival instincts and deeply engage in the game's universe. It becomes essential to tactically address your in-game actions and opt for the right choices starting from the beginning. Irrespective of whether you possess significant knowledge about Minecraft or have recently stepped into the gaming world, it's crucial to know the essential concepts. This involves grasping what to do and what not to do when facing crucial situations.

Within this article, we will present you with an overview of ten tips for survival in Minecraft. These insights will help you to beat the game in hardcore mode.

Mastering the first steps, Caution in cave mining, and other essential tips to survive and beat Minecraft in hardcore mode

1) Mastering the First Steps

Find a bed and shelter in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Upon entering the world, your initial steps are vital. Your first task should be crafting a bed, mining stone for essential tools, securing a food source, and creating a shelter. While these might seem basic, they form the foundation of your survival journey. Additionally, keep an eye out for villages, as they offer valuable resources and safety.

The first task that every player should perform as they enter the world is chopping wood with their hands. This will give you access to the wooden logs, which you can use to make wooden planks and, ultimately, the crafting table. The latter will give you access to other craftable items in the game.

2) Caution in cave mining

Beware of Creepers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cave mining can be tempting, but it's also risky. It is not recommended, as you may not know when a creeper can come behind you and blow you up. If you do venture into caves, place torches strategically and enable subtitles to detect approaching mobs. This can be done by going to the music and sound settings.

If a creeper comes behind you unexpectedly, keep some easily accessible blocks in your inventory so that you can place them in between before it blows up. The damage incurred will thus be reduced.

3) Handling multiple mobs

Encountering multiple mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Encountering multiple mobs at night can be overwhelming. If a large number of mobs appear at night when you are on the ground, then the best way is to make a 3-block hole, get inside, and seal it in case you don't have enough protection and weapons

Alternatively, you can elevate yourself to a height of 2-3 blocks vertically up so that you can easily hit the mobs and kill them. However, this may not apply to skeletons and spiders; you may have to engage in combat against them.

4) Efficient iron gathering

Mining iron in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The best way to get iron easily is to locate a village where you can make use of the iron golem. These golems can spawn anywhere in a 9x9 area that has more than two villagers with beds. Later, you may build an iron farm too.

If you locate a mountain biome, you can find iron ores on the surface itself, and if you spawn near oceans, then you can look for shipwrecks, where you may find iron inside loot chests. Another way to obtain iron is by doing strip mining at Y level 15.

Once you have enough iron ingots, start making iron tools, weapons, armor, shields, and a water bucket. This will be enough for a moderate level of protection.

5) Mine diamonds

Diamond armor and tools in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

You will need diamonds for the next best tools, weapons, gear, and protection. One way to get diamonds is to mine at Y level -58. Rather than digging directly under your feet, you can use ladders or make a staircase structure for safer descent and exploration.

Diamond tools and weapons possess high durability and resist easy deterioration. Since there are no diamond farms to rely on, you need to dig deep underground to find them yourself. You can unlock the enchantment table once you obtain diamonds in your inventory.

6) Gathering XP

Ways to gather XP in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you are not ready to go mob hunting, then one way to get XP is through fishing. However, if you are near mountains, you can mine the ores present on the surfaces. Breeding animals will also give you a substantial amount of XP.

Alternatively, you may build a farm, such as an AFK fishing farm. The best farm for obtaining easy XP is the Guardian XP farm, which can be quite difficult in the starting stage. Once you increase your level, you will be able to enchant items of higher powers.

7) Navigating the nether

Nether Dimension in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

As you gather and enchant the iron or diamond armor, you will be ready to go into the Nether. However, for precautionary measures, equip a gold helmet to blend with piglins, take a boat to avoid fall damage, and carry a bucket of lava to help you fight the hoglins.

Avoid Bastions if you are a beginner, as the piglin brutes can kill you in two hits even if you have enchanted armor. Moreover, they will attack you irrespective of you wearing the golden helmets.

If you have gold ingots, you can trade with piglins for fire resistance potions. Being a beginner, the places to avoid include the Soul Sand valleys, as a lot of ghosts and wither skeletons spawn there. Crimson valleys must also be avoided as they may contain hoglins. However, hoglins can be scared away by placing a warped fungus.

The main objective for coming into this dimension is to get blaze rods, nether warts, and netherite. You will require a shield while fighting the blaze. Otherwise, you can catch fire. Also, make sure to carry plenty of food in the nether to replenish your health.

8) Collecting Ender pearl

Gathering Ender Pearls (Image via Mojang Studios)

Collecting Ender pearls can be challenging as it requires you to find an Enderman and kill it to get the pearl. Sometimes, you may even get to trade some Ender pearls with the villagers.

The Endermen spawn in the warped forest biome, and you can easily kill them and obtain the pearls if you have a looting sword. They can be trapped if you take a boat with you. Alternatively, you can also build a roof of height 2 blocks and kill these Endermen safely from under there.

9) Enchantments to use in your gear

Armor Enchantments in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The best enchantments for all your gear are unbreaking and mending. The former will give you high durability points, and the latter will repair your tools as you gain XP. These can last for a longer time than the usual default settings.

For the armor, helmets, pants, and shoes, protection is very essential enchantment. Enchant your sword with Fire Aspect and Sharpness, while Flame and Punch enhance your bow's capabilities.

10) Conquering the End dimension

Defeating the Ender Dragon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ensure to be equipped with enchanted netherite or diamond armor before entering the End dimension. You must take the potion of feather falling, a water bucket, and a pumpkin helmet with you if you are not willing to confront the Endermen.

Make use of the bow to hit the dragon with your arrows and drink the potion of feather falling before the battle so that it becomes easier to fall to the ground after destroying the end crystals.

If the Endermen come near you, make sure you are wearing the carved pumpkin helmet or use the water bucket to surround yourself with water, and the Endermen will not be able to hit or even come near you.