Minecraft player finds a friendly Enderman in the End

A Minecraft Redditor recently encountered an Enderman that does not attack even if the player stares at it constantly. Endermen are among the most mysterious mobs in the entire game. They are completely black, tall creatures that have the ability to teleport. Furthermore, they closely resemble the in-game character, aside from being pitch black and their height.

Since there is speculation in the lore about Endermen being an ancient civilization of regular in-game characters, these mysterious creatures have always been fascinating.

One of the Endermen's most popular traits is that they can switch from being neutral to hostile if a player stares at their face for too long. However, this was not the case when the Redditor did so.

Minecraft Redditor showcases a friendly Enderman in the End realm

A Minecraft Redditor named 'u/Odd_Coversation_166' recently posted a picture of the creature in an Enderman farm. It was not hostile towards the player, even as both stared at each other. Of course, this was unusual to witness since these mysterious creatures usually get angry when stared at.

The original poster humorously stated how this Enderman wants to be friends with them and asked members of the subreddit for suggestions on what to do.

Users react to Minecraft player finding a friendly Enderman

Even though it might be a glitch, the post about a friendly Enderman not getting angry upon being stared at is fascinating to witness. Within a day, the post received over 4,000 upvotes and loads of comments from other Minecraft Redditors.

One of the top comments was from the original poster themselves, who updated everyone that the friendly creature was lost and could not be found anywhere. They humorously stated that a missing poster for the Enderman has been placed for him to return.

While a few were sad to learn that the passive Enderman is lost, others jokingly commented on how the mob went home and is as smart as the original poster. One of the Redditors also made a hilarious missing poster for the Enderman.

A few users also shared their story of having an Enderman as a friend that did not attack them even after being stared at. Others mentioned how chilled the mob is and even gave it a name: Jeff.

Overall, many members of the subreddit were delighted to see the friendly Enderman, who did not get angry despite being stared at. The post continues to gather more upvotes and comments.