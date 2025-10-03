Minecraft Controlify mod guide

Minecraft Controlify mod is a unique community-made feature for Java Edition. Mods are an important part of Mojang's sandbox since its bustling fanbase has created all kinds of unique unofficial features that everyone can enjoy. While some mods add new creatures, structures, blocks, items, questlines, etc., others are more utility-oriented.

Controlify comes under the latter category as it allows you to play Java Edition with a controller. Though many other mods enable controller support, Controlify looks cleaner and more integrated. Here are more details about the mod.

Features and download guide for Minecraft Controlify mod

What does the Minecraft Controlify mod offer?

Minecraft Controlify mod, as the name suggests, adds enhanced controller support Java Edition. The modder claims that the detailed support for the controller can even surpass Bedrock’s native features. As of now, the mod supports the latest game versions like 1.21.7, 1.21.8, and even 1.21.9. The mod works on Fabric, NeoForge, and Quilt platforms.

Controlify employs the SDL3 library to enable compatibility with virtually all controllers, including Xbox, PS5 DualSense, Steam Deck, and other less common joysticks. You can enjoy all the features of a controller, such as vibration, gyroscope input, adaptive trigger effects, and HD haptics.

The mod also provides great GUI menus, inventories, and modded interfaces that can be accessed entirely via controller. Cursor snapping, on-screen keyboard, and a customizable radial menu for binding extra actions are also available to use.

When you connect a controller while playing Java Edition, the mod will automatically detect it and display the appropriate image of most models.

The mod ensures compatibility with other mods (e.g., Sodium, Iris, Simple Voice Chat) by offering an API to integrate GUI support cleanly. It also features automatic deadzone calibration, making setup easier.

How to download and install the Minecraft Controlify mod?

Controlify can be easily downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/isxander)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Minecraft Controlify mod:

Download and install Forge or Fabric for the game version 1.21.9. Head to Modrinth and search for the Controlify mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.21.9 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the Forge or Fabric 1.21.9 modded game version. Open the game, connect a controller, and enjoy Java Edition in a new way.

