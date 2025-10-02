Minecraft's The Copper Age update is finally out, and players are trying out all the new features that came with it, including the copper tools, weapons, a golem, and even the shelf block. That said, there are many resource packs that you can add to the blocky game world to make it even more interesting.

This article will list the five best resource packs for Minecraft 1.21.9. Do note that resource packs or mods can be very taxing on your system’s performance. Lower-end computers might experience lag and lower frame rates when multiple mods are used at the same time.

5 best Minecraft 1.21.9 resource packs

1) Dramatic Skys

Dramatic Skys mod makes the skies in Minecraft more realistic (Image via Modrinth)

Graphics are not Minecraft's strongest suit. In fact, it is the only aspect of the blocky game that feels dated. However, there are ways to fix that by using shaders and texture packs, and you can make the in-game sky more realistic and gorgeous by using the Dramatic Skys resource pack.

This mod offers a ton of new sky looks with different colors, realistic clouds, and beautiful night skies that feature parts of the Milky Way. If you want to make Minecraft more immersive, then this is a must-have mod. Also, you get some bonus items such as meteor showers, shooting stars, animated auroras, and even tornadoes.

2) Motschen’s Better Leaves

Make leaves more realistic with Motschen's Better Leaves mod (Image via Modrinth)

Motschen’s Better Leaves is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft, and for good reason. It completely changes the foliage texture of the trees in the blocky world and gives them more definition. This is certainly a mod you should have to give your game world a more realistic appearance.

The Spring to Life update improved the ambiance of the game by adding the falling leaves and leaf litter features. The Better Leaves mod can add to it by making the leaves bushier and more detailed.

3) Faithful 64x

The Faithful 64x improves the look of the game while preserving the visual essence (Image via Modrinth)

The pixelated look of the blocky game has become iconic, but at the same time, some players might find it dated. However, that is not the reason behind the aged appearance; it's rather the low-texture assets the game uses. Thankfully, the Faithful 64x resource pack improves how the game looks while preserving the visual essence of the blocky world at the same time.

With over three million downloads on Modrinth, Faithful 64x quadruples the texture of the game to give it smoother, higher-definition assets across the board. If you are a fan of the Minecraft trailers' art style, then this resource pack would be a great choice for you. However, do note that this mod can be very taxing on the game's performance, so make sure your PC is powerful enough to handle it.

4) Better Lanterns

Better Lanterns is a great mod, especially with the recently added copper lanterns (Image via Modrinth)

The Copper Age update added many copper items to the game, including a lantern that you can make using the orange metal. A new item to light up your base is already a great addition, but with the Better Lanterns mod, you can make these items look even better.

This mod changes the model of the lantern and makes it look more three-dimensional, with a soft glow around it. Not only that, but you can also hold it properly like a real lantern in third-person mode.

5) Recolourful Containers GUI + HUD

Make the UI and HUD better with this resource pack (Image via Modrinth)

Why change only how the blocks in the game look when you can also revamp the look of the GUI and HUD elements that pop up multiple times during gameplay? The Recolourful Containers GUI + HUD resource pack brings a lot of vibrance and differentiation to the UI elements of Minecraft.

For example, this mod changes how the loom, cartography table, furnace, smithing table, etc, look when interacted with. Each functional block has a unique look to it that’s well thought-out and designed.

Those were the five resource packs that you should try in Minecraft 1.21.9. However, do keep in mind that these mods are heavy on the processing, and if your PC is not too powerful, then stick to only one or two mods at a time.

