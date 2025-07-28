  • home icon
Minecraft creator Notch raises awareness about Stop Killing Games movement

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 28, 2025 11:34 GMT
Markus Persson has come out to support Stop Killing Games initiative (
Markus Persson has come out in support of the Stop Killing Games initiative (Image via Suno/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is the best-selling game in the world with over 300 million copies sold. This is but one factor that shows the scale of the gaming industry. As a result, whenever something important happens in the industry, the news spreads like wildfire. Recently, the Stop Killing Games initiative has been making rounds on the internet, aiming to prevent the planned obsolescence of video games.

The movement aims to prevent companies from shutting down servers and making games non-functional if they deem it non-profitable, even when players have bought a copy and have the right to own it.

The campaign is gaining a lot of momentum and now, Markus Persson, the creator of Minecraft, has shown his support. Not just that, but he has also urged other players to sign the EU petition.

Minecraft creator Notch promotes Stop Killing Games initiative

In a post from his official X account, Markus Persson urged fans to think what would happen if old movies and books were wiped from history to push new sales. He further pointed out that’s exactly what’s happening in gaming. Persson then asked EU residents to consider signing a petition against it, and even linked to the official page.

For those unaware, the Stop Killing Games movement is calling for laws that prevent publishers from remotely disabling games after players have purchased them.

The proposal asks that, before shutting down a title, publishers provide a reasonable way for players to continue playing it—without needing the company's ongoing involvement. All the games, including Minecraft, will be affected by it.

It doesn’t demand ownership rights or continued support—just that titles remain functional after official support ends. The initiative wants to prevent major corporations from making games obsolete and stopping players from accessing the copies they have bought.

An important thing worth noting is that this is not the first time Persson has spoken about the Stop Killing Games movement. Previously, he took a dig at Pirate Software for speaking against the initiative.

If one considers Minecraft as an example, the game can be played offline without the use of the internet. However, a majority of players go for online titles that require servers.

If, for some reason, Mojang Studios decided to shut down these servers and prevented players from using their own servers to host games, it would mean millions of players losing access. This is what the initiative is aiming to prevent.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
