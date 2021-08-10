Minecraft Cubecraft server: Everything players need to know

Minecraft servers are immensely popular, attracting millions of players from across the world on a daily basis.

There are thousands of different Minecraft servers out there. They all have their own quirks that make them unique in one way or another.

Cubecraft is one of the best Minecraft servers ever created, enjoying huge success since its inception almost 10 years ago. This article will take a dive into everything there is to do on Cubecraft, including how to play, tips and tricks, the best minigames to try, and more.

What is the Cubecraft Minecraft server?

Cubecraft is one of the most popular Minecraft servers. It offers a multitude of custom minigames for players to enjoy. The server is also completely free to join and can be accessed at any time during the day.

As of right now, there are 11 unique minigames on the server. They are listed below:

Paintball

BlockWars

Tower Defence

Among Slimes

Lucky Islands

EggWars

Skywars

Skyblock

PvP

Minerware

Parkour

Recently, Cubecraft officially dropped support for Minecraft clients below 1.12. This means players on Java Edition will need to use a Minecraft version ranging from version 1.12 to the latest one in order to join the server.

The IP to join the server on Java Edition is: cubecraft.net

Bedrock Edition players can easily join Cubecraft by navigating to the "Featured servers" page, which can be found in the multiplayer menu, as seen below:

Cubecraft is a Minecraft Bedrock Edition featured server

What are the best games to play on Cubecraft?

Cubecraft has an array of great games. The most popular ones right now are listed below:

Skyblock - Here, players build and create their own floating island.

- Here, players build and create their own floating island. PvP - In this game, players battle it out using some good old combat.

- In this game, players battle it out using some good old combat. EggWars - EggWars is similar to the popular "BedWars" mode offered by Hypixel.

How to get better at playing Cubecraft

As mentioned earlier, Cubecraft has officially dropped all support for Minecraft clients under version 1.12. This means that old-style "1.8" PvP mechanics are a thing of the past.

Many players will testify to the fact that PvP is a huge factor in many of Cubecraft's most popular games. Therefore, players looking for an edge should seek to improve their post 1.8 version PvP skills, which is surprisingly very different from the much better known 1.8 combat mechanics.

A helpful video guide on how to get more comfortable with the post-1.8 style (1.9) PvP mechanics can be found below:

Also Read: 5 Minecraft servers that are similar to Hypixel

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh