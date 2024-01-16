Minecraft Deeper and Darker mod: Features, download, and more

The Deep Dark is one of the newest cave biomes in Minecraft. It was added in 1.19 update, along with Ancient City and the terrifying Warden mob. While it was extremely fun to explore the new spooky biome and the structure that came with it, there is a chance that players would want even more of the atmosphere that the new biome makes. That is where the Deeper and Darker mod comes into the picture.

Here is everything to know about the Deeper and Darker mod for Minecraft.

All details about Minecraft Deeper and Darker mod

Features offered by Deeper and Darker mod for Minecraft

Deeper and Darker is a mod that tries to improve the game's Deep Dark Cave biome. One of the main features that the mod offers is that it adds a completely new dimension that can be entered through Minecraft's Ancient City.

Since many players have speculated that the Warden statue at the center of the structure can act as a portal, the modder has acted on it and made it into an actual teleporter for the new realm. The new area is called the Otherside.

The dimension is completely filled with sculk blocks and mysterious new structures for players to explore. The area even has different biomes containing brand-new blocks and creatures, all of which are somewhat inspired by the basic Deep Dark biome and the sculk block.

The mod adds warden armor, three distinct Otherside biomes, tools, mob treasure related to sculk, and gloomslate and sculk stone blocks. In essence, the Deeper and Darker mod is arguably the best out there if you want to drastically expand the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft, so much so that it becomes an entire world of its own.

How to download and set up the Deeper and Darker Minecraft mod

Deeper and Darker can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Thankfully, the Deeper and Darker mod is compatible with the Forge, Fabric, and even Quilt APIs, all of which are essential toolchains to run mods on the block game.

You can look for any of the three APIs online and install it. You can then download the Minecraft mod from the CurseForge website, which has been downloaded over 15 million times.

As of now, the mod is only compatible with the latest 1.20.2 version of the game. However, the modder could soon update it to the latest version of Java Edition. Download the latest mod version and copy-paste the file into the 'mods' folder of the game directory.

You can then open the launcher, find the Forge game version from the version list, and enter a world to play around with the mod.