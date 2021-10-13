Minecraft developer shares information about Allay, the second candidate for Mob Vote 2021

Minecraft Live, the biggest official event of the year, is taking place on October 16, 2021. Last month, Mojang officially announced that there would be a mob vote during the Minecraft Live event.

The much-awaited Minecraft Live 2021 is only a few days away. Mojang will showcase the new features planned for the Minecraft 1.19 update. Even though the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update is two months away, developers are now busy planning content for the 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.19 will be officially revealed this coming Saturday, October 13. During Minecraft Live 2021, players from all over the world will get to vote for a mob out of three. Yesterday, Mojang revealed the second candidate for Mob Vote 2021: Allay.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021: New information about Allay, the second candidate

Allay, the second candidate for Minecraft Mob Vote 2021, looks similar to dangerous vexes. However, their personality and behavior are entirely different compared to vexes. Allays are friendly creatures who will collect items from players.

Allays are small and friendly vex-like spirits. Players can give it an item to hold, and the allay will collect all such items in a certain radius around the player. After hearing its unique ability, the entire Minecraft community, at least the technical members, fell in love with allay.

After an allay is given an item, it will wander off to obtain that type of item. After collecting, Minecrafters can play note blocks to make allays drop all the items picked up. This means that players can use allays as a simple item sorter/hopper.

Minecraft @Minecraft Are you fond of collecting? Maybe you’re also in touch with your musical side? Would you take Tiny Jens’s last cookie? Will the Allay get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this flying finder of things:↣ redsto.ne/allay Are you fond of collecting? Maybe you’re also in touch with your musical side? Would you take Tiny Jens’s last cookie? Will the Allay get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this flying finder of things:↣ redsto.ne/allay ↢ https://t.co/eExnCqAs5U

As soon as Mojang revealed the second mob candidate, redstone engineers became busy thinking about all the possible farms and contraptions they could make using allays. The community also began asking questions and making false assumptions. Minecraft developer Kingbdogz answered multiple queries about allays.

New information about allay

The official mob trailer for allay didn't reveal much and left many players to their imagination. The first thought many players had after learning allay's ability was using it for item duplication. Kingdogz debunked the idea by tweeting:

kingbdogz @kingbdogz Allays are not item duplicators, they pick up items nearby on the floor that are the same item it has been given.So you could give it a dirt block, then it will find dirt blocks that are dropped, collect them, then return and drop them to you or a note block you've set up. Allays are not item duplicators, they pick up items nearby on the floor that are the same item it has been given.So you could give it a dirt block, then it will find dirt blocks that are dropped, collect them, then return and drop them to you or a note block you've set up.

Furthermore, he said allay cannot get items from chests. It is only capable of picking items lying on the ground. Allay would also not give the first item it takes for searching. Let's say a player gives an allay one diamond and has 15 diamonds lying around them. Allay will only return 15 diamonds, not the initial one.

kingbdogz @kingbdogz And of course it should go without saying, Allays will not search for items in unloaded chunks. We don't have stuff like that in Minecraft, we wouldn't break it with this mob 😅 And of course it should go without saying, Allays will not search for items in unloaded chunks. We don't have stuff like that in Minecraft, we wouldn't break it with this mob 😅

Kingbdogz confirmed that allays could only hold a stack of items. It can also carry unstackable items, but only one at a time. Allays will only search for items in the loaded chunks. However, these features may change if allay wins the mob vote.

