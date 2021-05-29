Minecraft developers reveal more details about mobs arriving in 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update 

Minecraft developers recently answered a couple of questions about the first part of the Minecraft 1.17 update, this time focusing on the new mobs that are being added.

Below are a few questions and answers they went over in their video, detailing where to find axolotls, glow squids, and goats, as well as their purpose in the Minecraft world.

Minecraft developers answer questions about mobs in the Minecraft 1.17 Part I Update

Where will players be able to find axolotls in Part I?

In part 2 of the update, axolotls will be able to be found in lush caves. However, because there are no added caves in the first update, axolotls can be found underground in water lakes.

Who will win in a fight? Drowned or axolotls?

When axolotls get to a low amount of health, they will just stay still and play dead, which will in turn make the Drowned leave them alone, giving them time to regenerate their health and jump back into the fight.

Where will Glow Squids spawn in Part I?

Glow Squids will spawn underground in any water source, such as water lakes. The way Glow Squids shine will make traveling through caves a very interesting and fun experience.

Will the Warden be in Caves & Cliffs Part I?

The Warden will not be coming in Part I, because the Deep Dark, which is the Warden's natural environment, will not be added until Part II, and the developers want to make sure both the Warden and the Deep Dark work perfectly together.

Where will players be able to find goats in Caves & Cliffs Part I?

Because goats are natural climbers, players will be able to find them in their natural habitat - on the mountains.

How can the goat rams be used by players?

The developers mention that they have seen a few different uses for goat rams, including an elytra launcher (where the ram hits the player off the mountain and the player is able to fly with the elytra).

How will goats interact with powdered snow?

If the goats are next to powdered snow, they will actively try to avoid it by either staying away from the area or jumping over it. They mention that goats are very precautious, so wherever the goats step, it should be safe for the player to step there as well.