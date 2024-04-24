Minecraft Dog Update: All you need to know

Minecraft version 1.20.80, officially titled "Armored Paws" but also being called the "Dog Update" by some fans, was released on April 23, 2024, across Bedrock Edition platforms. As the name suggests, wolves take center stage alongside armadillo mobs, who drop scutes that can be crafted into wolf armor. However, there's much more packed into this non-marquee update.

While new wolf variants, wolf armor, and armadillos are the most noticeable features in Minecraft's Dog Update, there's much more to dig into. For instance, UI improvements have been brought to Realms and the Friends menu and Experimental Features like the mace melee weapon have made their way to the game, so it doesn't hurt to examine what there is to know about the Dog Update.

What you need to know about Minecraft's Armored Paws update, AKA the Dog Update

Wolf armor is one major features of Minecraft 1.20.80 (Image via Mojang)

Before diving in deep, it doesn't hurt to examine the most important features of Minecraft's Dog Update. Namely, eight new wolf variants have been introduced that spawn in various biomes, with the original wolf type being kept as the "pale" wolf variant in Minecraft. They can spawn in these new variants naturally, via summon commands, and via spawn eggs as long as their required biomes match.

Moreover, tamed wolves now have twice as many health points (up to 40 from 20), but they no longer take half damage from environmental damage. Feeding wolves now heals them more, and they can also be equipped with wolf armor, which will absorb incoming damage until it breaks. The armor can be dyed any color you like and can be crafted and repaired with armadillo scutes.

On armadillo scutes, the Mob Vote 2023 victor also arrives in Minecraft's Dog Update. Found in badlands and savanna biomes, armadillos are passive mobs that can be bred by being fed spider eyes, and spiders are even afraid of them, although armadillos curl up when threatened otherwise. When brushed and while roaming, armadillos drop scutes, which can used to craft and repair wolf armor.

Wolf armor can be removed from a wolf by using shears on a tamed wolf wearing it, where it can then be repaired or dyed to your preference. While it doesn't completely protect a wolf from harm, it does absorb a sizable amount of damage and takes durability loss as a result, providing something of a shield to a player's canine friends.

Minecraft players can remove armor from wolves in the Dog Update by using shears (Image via Mojang)

In addition to these primary features, various improvements and implementations have been made in the so-called Dog Update as well, many of which can be found below:

A new social hub menu has been introduced to Realms known as Realms Stories. It is composed of a story feed where moments can be shared among members, an events tab where progress is automatically recorded, a members tab that keeps track of players and permissions, and a timeline that allows players to see which of their friends are online on the realm.

An update has been introduced to the friend menu, allowing for the ability to find recommended friends, the ability to share profile information via QR code, improved search results while typing, and the ability to copy profile information to a clipboard for easy pasting.

In Experimental Features for the Minecraft 1.21 update, players are introduced to the mace, a powerful new melee weapon that gains attack damage as users gain fall distance. They are crafted with heavy cores and breeze rods, both of which can be found in trial chambers. These chambers now also include three new pottery sherds (Flow, Guster, and Scrape) as well as new banner patterns (Flow and Guster) which can be obtained from trial chamber vaults.

Minecraft's Dog Update also introduces a large host of bug fixes, and there are additional details surrounding the features and additions in the update's patch notes. Whatever the case, this new vanilla update should surely be a hit with players, giving them more customization with their favorite pups.