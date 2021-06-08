Dripleaf plant in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: All you need to know

With the exciting Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs part 1 update releasing on June 8th, there are lots of new items being added to the game. One of these items is called "dripleaf," and it comes in two different forms.

Dripleaf plants will be found in the lush cave biome, a new biome being added in the Minecraft 1.17 update. Below is all you need to know about the two dripleaf variants: what they are, their generation, and their usage.

Everything to know about Dripleaf in Minecraft 1.17 part 1

Small Dripleaf

Small dripleaves will naturally generate within the lush caves biome and can be obtained using shears to cut them down. If the player tries to use any other item to collect the dripleaf, it will break instantly and drop nothing.

Small dripleaves spawn naturally but do not grow on their own. Meaning they will only grow (into big drip leaves) by using bone meal. If the player obtains small dripleaves, they can place them on clay, moss blocks, dirt, farmland, grass blocks, and podzol, as long as these blocks are placed underwater.

Big Dripleaf

Big dripleaves spawn naturally in lush caves biomes and can be anywhere from one to five blocks tall. Unlike the small dripleaf, big dripleaves can be obtained using any tool. Destroying a big dripleaf plant drops one big dripleaf for each stem block and the leaf.

Big dripleaves, while being able to spawn naturally, can also be spawned by using bonemeal on small dripleaves, as mentioned above. They also have more purpose than their smaller relatives (can be used for parkour and platforming).

Players can stand on big dripleaves for 1 second (equal to 20 game ticks) before the dripleaf will begin to tilt down, becoming lower than a block and ultimately giving the player a warning that it is about to collapse. On top of that, one block tall big dripleaves can be used to make the player crawl.

