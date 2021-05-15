Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depth DLC: All you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons is an action-packed Minecraft game that is basically the offspring of a dungeon crawler. Up to four players can play together in this game, to defeat the evil illager!

Minecraft Dungeons has a new DLC coming out very soon called "Hidden Depths." The DLC is set to be released on May 26th, 2021, and players will be able to experience Minecraft Dungeons with the new DLC.

In order for players to play Minecraft Dungeons, they will have to buy it separately from Minecraft. Minecraft Dungeons is a separate game, and players can find it in the store of whatever platform they are using.

Minecraft Dungeons is priced at $19.99 for the standard edition, or the player can get the hero edition for $29.99. The hero edition includes two skins, a hero cape, and a chicken pet, along with two other DLCs that were previously released.

The hidden depth DLC is the fifth downloadable contact pack to come out for Minecraft Dungeons since its release. The whole point of the game is for players to save the villagers from the evil illager.

Players can download the new DLC when by installing it from the store on whatever platform the player is using. Players can download DLCs by either updating the game, or using the Minecraft store.

In this article, players will learn everything that is needed to know about the Hidden Depth DLC in Minecraft Dungeons!

Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depth DLC

What is it and what does it include?

(Image via 04am on youtube)

The Hidden Depths DLC is basically a water based DLC! This is different than the last content that was dropped for Minecraft Dungeons.

Hidden Depths introduces players to new underwater locations along with new mobs surfacing the deep blue. Players can even find some new equipment with this DLC.

Players will be introduced to all new places that are all entirely water based! Players can explore the underwater with their friends, while still on their journey to save the villagers!

Oxygen Levels

(Image via WindowsCentral)

In the Hidden Depth DLC, regular oxygen levels are split into two. This means players will really need to be careful monitoring their oxygen levels.

However, the good part about this DLC is that players can find specific locations around the game. Players will also be introduced to a new item that will allow players to breathe underwater temporarily. Kind of like the water breathing potion in Minecraft.

Players can find this equipment from treasure drops or slaying underwater mobs. This will grant players with a temporary respiration effect, allowing them to be able to breathe underwater without oxygen levels decreasing for a limited time.

Enchantments and pricing

(Image via owwya)

Players will also notice a few additional enchantments added along with this DLC. It is still unclear what these enchantments will be, but players should be on the lookout!

The DLC price is still not confirmed. However, the owners of the Minecraft Dungeons season pass will already be granted the content once it is released.