Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition: All you need to know

Players looking to dive into the action-packed locales of Minecraft Dungeons for the first time or veterans hoping to experience the game's expansions can both benefit from Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition.

Including the base game and all of Minecraft Dungeons' DLC expansions, the Ultimate Edition provides everything a new or veteran player might need to round out their dungeon crawling experience. Regardless of whether heroes are starting a new adventure or filling in the missing gaps in their list of downloadable content, Mincraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition has them covered on all fronts. To date, it's the definitive edition of the popular RPG spinoff.

Minecraft Dungeons: Breaking down the Ultimate Edition

A screenshot of content included in Minecraft Dungeons' Echoing Void DLC, which can be found in the Ultimate Edition (Image via Mojang)

At a current base price of $39.99 USD, some players may still be on the fence about purchasing Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition. To help address this value proposition, it's worth looking at what exactly Ultimate Edition provides.

According to Mojang on Minecraft Dungeons' official site, the game's Ultimate Edition includes all of the following:

The base Minecraft Dungeons game

Jungle Awakens DLC

Creeping Winter DLC

Howling Peaks DLC

Flames of the Nether DLC

Hidden Depths DLC

Echoing Void DLC

Hero Pass' cosmetic downloads including its skins, cape, and chicken pet

For Minecraft Dungeons players who already have the base game and are hoping to save some money by not purchasing it again, Mojang and Microsoft are also providing Minecraft Dungeons' Ultimate DLC Bundle, which includes all of the downloadable content listed above but leaves out the base game.

This pack will be available for $19.99 USD and can be downloaded on all platforms where the base game can be found. Since the Hero Edition, Hero Pass, and Season Pass for Minecraft Dungeons will soon be delisted from digital download, this DLC bundle will be a great way to obtain all of the game's extra content in one place.

With Seasonal Adventures fast approaching, Minecraft Dungeons is offering a complete experience for both longtime players and new heroes hoping to experience the game's story and various expansions. There's something for everybody in Ultimate Edition, and it may be worth a buy if you haven't picked up all the game's DLC already.

