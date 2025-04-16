Minecraft Experience is coming to Toronto in Summer 2025

Minecraft has expanded its horizons from a title that can be played across various gaming platforms to a full-blown entertainment experience. Mojang Studios and Warner Bros just released A Minecraft Movie, and it has broken multiple records at the box office already. Experience is a new interactive way of experiencing the blocky world. In simple terms, it is similar to a theme park built around the elements of the game.

Experience was initially launched in Dallas, Texas, and it takes interactive experience to a whole new level. Fans of the game can get the tickets and go on their own adventures in the blocky world. And now, people in Toronto, Canada, can experience the same as Mojang Studios is bringing this experience to the city.

Minecraft Experience is coming to Toronto

Mojang Studios announced that the Villager Rescue Experience will be coming to Toronto, opening on June 20, 2025 on their official X page. Currently, players who want to get the tickets will have to join the waitlist. Pre-sale begins on April 21.

Fans who want to join the waitlist can visit the official website of Experience and then select Toronto. The next page will show the option to select the “Join Waitlist” option. Clicking on the button will take them to Fever, the ticketing partner for the Experience.

As for the prices, the tickets are available in different tiers. The prices start at $32 and anyone under the age of 15 will require an adult guardian to enter the premises. The entire experience lasts for around 1 hour including the initial introduction.

The Experience occurs on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 AM to 7 PM while from 9 AM to 7:30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. The event will take place at Square One Shopping Centre, 100 City Centre Dr, Mississauga, L5B 2C9.

The interactive experience includes a hands-on activity set, where players take part in a mission to rescue villagers from a zombie attack. Participants move through seven Minecraft-themed rooms, using a device called the Orb of Interaction to collect ingredients and build a potion before their time runs out.

The experience includes various aspects from the game, such as building structures, gathering items, and encountering mobs like skeletons, spiders, and creepers. After completing the mission, visitors can stop by the Trading Post to buy Minecraft-themed items.

It is certainly something that every Minecraft fan should experience if they live in Toronto. Apart from that, the event is also available in London, the tickets for which can be purchased from the official website.

