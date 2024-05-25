Minecraft fan creates stunning artwork depicting their first day in the game

Minecraft is a beautiful game with some breathtaking visuals, which can be further accentuated using mods. But no scene can be as impactful and memorable as the one when players spawn in the game. This is the first image you see and for many people, the scene remains forever in the memory.

Minecraft player and Redditor u/Vagaluve shared two images on the social media platform and it took all the players on a trip down memory lane. The user shared two illustrations that show the first day of a new world. The stunning artwork captures the lush green trees and little Easter Eggs that perfectly encapsulate the feeling of playing the game.

Reacting to this beautiful artwork, u/xRADxRYANx commented how it reminds them of the warm feeling when starting a new world in the game. The OP (original poster) replied that they made the artwork in an attempt to capture that sentiment.

Since the artwork is so gorgeous, u/paulyester asked if someone could animate the image so they could keep it as their wallpaper. Another Redditor u/GamingWolf3980 concurred with this idea, stating that they also want a slightly animated wallpaper.

Reddit reacts to the artwork (Image via Reddit/Vagaluve)

u/Purple_Blacksmith681 pondered how these illustrations seem to invite the viewer to the cozy spot. Representing the overall sentiment, u/gustallo also complimented the artwork.

Minecraft Easter Eggs in the artwork

Try finding the different elements from Minecraft in this scene (Image via Reddit/Vagaluve)

The two images enclosed many Easter Eggs, the most notable of which would be the chest that sits under a large tree. When a new game is loaded, players can opt to start with a chest. It contains some basic items that are helpful in the beginning.

Right beside the chest, one can see the crafting table with a pair of scissors. This mix of realism with in-game elements accentuates the artwork. On the other side, there’s a furnace, some wood planks, logs, a wooden ax, and a lot of other items from the game.

The second artwork houses even more elements, including some sheep, more chests, and an unfinished house. What many viewers might miss is the creeper in the background.

