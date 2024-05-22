7 best Minecraft giant tree Builds

Giant trees in Minecraft are perfect for use in a fantasy setting and can add a mythical feeling to any world. Gamers have made incredible structures involving trees, such as treehouses and hidden bases inside a tree's base. However, coming up with your own designs can be a daunting task, which is when tutorials can guide you.

For those looking to create a wonderful giant tree build, the tutorials in this article should help. These builds will stand out on a Minecraft SMP server and would serve as ideal structures to construct with friends.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft giant tree builds for you to complete

1) Nether Portal Tree

The Giant Nether Portal Tree (Image via YouTube/Kolanii)

When it comes to unconventional designs, this nether portal-themed huge tree takes the cake. The tree looks nothing close to a regular tree you would expect to see generated within the fantasy world of Minecraft, let alone in real life. Utilizing an otherworldly color scheme consisting of green, purple, orange, and red, the tree itself is nothing short of breathtaking.

If that wasn't enough, there's also a massive nether portal surrounding the tree's base. While this might be an unusual choice in any other Minecraft build, it's befitting in this case, given its downright wackiness.

2) Giant Treehouse

Giant Treehouse (Image via YouTube/Stevler)

The only thing better than a giant tree is a giant treehouse, which is evident with this build. Why settle for a mediocre treehouse when you could have a tree mansion? This particular build features a huge oak tree and a roomy living space that could easily house multiple players, making it perfect for a multiplayer server when playing Minecraft with friends.

The design of this tree is fairly vanilla, which is not necessarily a bad thing for many players. This specific build also features vines hanging down from the leaves of the tree, which is a nice touch and would fit perfectly within a swamp or marshland setting.

3) Mega Tree

Mega Tree (Image via YouTube/fWhip)

While it's not practical for most players to undertake a building project this expensive in Minecraft survival mode, this mega tree could certainly be built in creative mode or on creative servers. It would make for a perfect centerpiece in a fantasy build, such as a mythical forest or an enchanted garden.

The build is not your average large tree. The center is crafted from purple stained glass, giving it an enchanted look. The use of gray acacia wood and other gray blocks, such as cobblestone in the branches and trunk, contrasts with the purple glass to give it an out-of-this-world look.

4) Giant Tree Base

Giant Tree Base (Image via YouTube/GlitchNOut)

This Minecraft giant tree base is perfect for those looking to make something practical. It looks great and doubles up as a large living space that players can use as their base to store items and live in.

The design is also neat. While not the most efficient use of resources for early-game survival players, it's still surprisingly cheap and can be used in survival mode by players with a bit of wood and leaves to spare. That said, it is perfect for those seeking something more extravagant to call home.

5) God Tree

God Tree (Image via YouTube/GeminiTay)

When it comes to giant trees, this God tree may be the one that rules them all. It's nothing short of epic and features everything you'd expect from a tree with such a grand title. The tree is so large that it can barely be rendered in a single screenshot.

It features multiple lanterns hanging down from its huge branches, giving it a unique look that sets it apart from other old, big trees. The tree's base is also masterfully crafted and features an assortment of plants that live there, creating its own little ecosystem.

6) Huge Cherry Blossom Tree

Huge Cherry Blossom Tree (Image via YouTube/MrMattRanger)

This huge cherry blossom tree has a Japanese aesthetic and would fit well with any Japanese-themed Minecraft build. The tree's leaves have a pinkish theme that utilizes several decorative blocks, such as cherry blossom leaves, pink wool, pink stained glass, and white wool.

The trick to building a tree that looks as good as the one in the above screenshot mostly lies in the branch placement. Players looking to build this huge tree should incorporate slabs in tandem with logs when building the branches. This will mimic the realistic appearance of a huge tree branch more appropriately, especially near the end of the branch where it typically gets smaller.

7) Giant Fairy Fantasy Tree

Giant Fairy Fantasy Tree (Image via YouTube/GeminiTay)

Those looking for a giant tree in Minecraft that would fit perfectly within a fantasy theme can draw inspiration from this giant fairy fantasy tree. In fact, this particular build looks like something straight out of a Disney fairytale.

While the tree design itself is awe-inspiring, what draws one's attention is the elegant fairy figure casually swinging from a swingset perched upon one of the grand tree's branches. This build is majestic and complicated, and the builder likely spent hours designing it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback