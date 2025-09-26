Minecraft fan makes resource back to add unique boss bars

The user interface of Minecraft is just as iconic as the mobs such as creepers, zombies, or the villagers. The design of the hotbar at the bottom of the screen or the icons that show special effects have evolved in design over the years. But there are a few things that are quite barebones and could use a redesign. This includes the health bar of boss mobs such as the Ender dragon or the Wither.A Minecraft player, u/rappenem, shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing how they redesigned the sprites of the Ender dragon and the Wither boss health bars. The dragon’s health was indicated with a vibrant purple bar with the wings running across the ends and a single eye in the middle.Boss bar resprites I made for my pack! byu/rappenem inMinecraftThe Wither’s health bar featured three, biopunk-styled skulls in the middle. The original poster added a link of this resource pack in a separate comment. Players can download it from CurseForge and it’s named “Rappenem’s Reforge.”u/Bitter-Indication989 asked the original poster to redesign the raid bar because the new designs shown in the post were very cool. A raid bar pops up when a village gets attacked by illagers. Perhaps icons featuring different illagers like the pillager, vindicator, and the summoner above the bar would make it look good.Redditors react to the health bar redesign in the game (Image via Reddit)u/IAmASquidInSpace mentioned that the health bar of the Wither looks very nice with the great pixel art. However, there were some constructive criticisms as well. u/purpleMalibu said that the pixel art for the Wither bar blocks too much of the health and it could lead to players just guessing how much health it has left.u/BlargerJarger added that the words “Ender dragon” and “Wither” can be omitted as they serve no purpose other than just taking up the space on the screen and the players can see the mob they are fighting.Mods that improve gameplay experience of MinecraftA shader pack that turns the blocky game into Lethal Company (Image via Modrinth)One of the best things about Minecraft, especially the Java Edition, is the level of customizability it offers. Players can download mods and other resource packs that not only change how the game looks but also add new features such as mobs, items, and mechanics.These mods also show how passionate the community is towards the game. Recently, a player showed a texture pack that made Minecraft look like the popular game Lethal Company. The 2D comic art style with thick outlines suited the pixelated and blocky aesthetic of Minecraft.