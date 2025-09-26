  • home icon
Minecraft fan makes resource back to add unique boss bars

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Sep 26, 2025 12:50 GMT
A Minecraft player shows redesigned health bars for mob bosses (Image via Reddit/ /Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player shows redesigned health bars for mob bosses (Image via Reddit/rappenem/Mojang Studios)

The user interface of Minecraft is just as iconic as the mobs such as creepers, zombies, or the villagers. The design of the hotbar at the bottom of the screen or the icons that show special effects have evolved in design over the years. But there are a few things that are quite barebones and could use a redesign. This includes the health bar of boss mobs such as the Ender dragon or the Wither.

A Minecraft player, u/rappenem, shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing how they redesigned the sprites of the Ender dragon and the Wither boss health bars. The dragon’s health was indicated with a vibrant purple bar with the wings running across the ends and a single eye in the middle.

The Wither’s health bar featured three, biopunk-styled skulls in the middle. The original poster added a link of this resource pack in a separate comment. Players can download it from CurseForge and it’s named “Rappenem’s Reforge.”

u/Bitter-Indication989 asked the original poster to redesign the raid bar because the new designs shown in the post were very cool. A raid bar pops up when a village gets attacked by illagers. Perhaps icons featuring different illagers like the pillager, vindicator, and the summoner above the bar would make it look good.

Redditors react to the health bar redesign in the game (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the health bar redesign in the game (Image via Reddit)

u/IAmASquidInSpace mentioned that the health bar of the Wither looks very nice with the great pixel art. However, there were some constructive criticisms as well. u/purpleMalibu said that the pixel art for the Wither bar blocks too much of the health and it could lead to players just guessing how much health it has left.

u/BlargerJarger added that the words “Ender dragon” and “Wither” can be omitted as they serve no purpose other than just taking up the space on the screen and the players can see the mob they are fighting.

Mods that improve gameplay experience of Minecraft

A shader pack that turns the blocky game into Lethal Company (Image via Modrinth)
A shader pack that turns the blocky game into Lethal Company (Image via Modrinth)

One of the best things about Minecraft, especially the Java Edition, is the level of customizability it offers. Players can download mods and other resource packs that not only change how the game looks but also add new features such as mobs, items, and mechanics.

These mods also show how passionate the community is towards the game. Recently, a player showed a texture pack that made Minecraft look like the popular game Lethal Company. The 2D comic art style with thick outlines suited the pixelated and blocky aesthetic of Minecraft.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Pranay Mishra
