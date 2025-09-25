This Minecraft shader pack makes the game look like Lethal Company

The creative aspect of Minecraft is not limited to just gameplay, since you can also change how different elements of the game look and behave. There are mods, resource packs, and shader packs that allow you to completely transform the blocky world by adding new features, textures, and items or mobs. Changing the in-game aesthetic using shaders is a popular practice.

If you are a fan of Minecraft and the popular game Lethal Company, you can make the blocky world look like the haunted and alien world of the cooperative survival title. Lethal Shaders, developed by doonv, is available on Modrinth to download, and it brings the unique 2D comic art style of Lethal Company to the blocky world. Here’s everything you need to know about the shader pack.

Minecraft shader pack for Lethal Company graphics style

The 2D comic art style looks great in Minecraft (Image via Modrinth)

The Lethal Company's graphic style is quite unique, as it presents a tasteful mix of retro PS1 graphics and 2D comic art. Each item and structure in-game has thick black outlines. Some players might dislike this artistic approach, but the same effect visually fits well with the blocky items.

The graphics of Mojang's title are already pixelated, and the game world is quite vibrant as well. This is why the 2D comic style and thick outlines look great. Blocks with rich, vibrant colors such as red, pink, or green look exceptional with the shader pack.

Coming to the installation, you will need the Iris shader pack loader to run Lethal Shaders. Furthermore, the game version must be 1.17.1 and above, as other versions are not compatible. Here’s a step-by-step method for adding the shader pack to the game.

Download the Iris installer (.jar) from the official Iris site.

Close the game and run the installer, select the Minecraft version, choose Iris (with Sodium if offered), and install.

Open the Minecraft Launcher and select the “Iris & Sodium" for the version profile, then Play.

From the main menu, go to Options > Video Settings > Shader Packs… > Open Shader Pack Folder.

Download shader packs as .zip files and drop the .zip into the shader packs folder without extracting.

Return to the “Shader Packs” menu, select the shader pack, click “Apply,” and wait for it to load.

Adjust shader settings and video settings as needed for performance and visuals.

Once you are finished, you can start exploring the blocky world in a completely different layer of texture.

