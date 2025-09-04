Minecraft fan recreates 1:1 replica of Venator-class Star Destroyer using over 4 million blocks

Large-scale builds in Minecraft are some of the most popular designs players make, resulting in some astounding structures. The idea of recreating entire cities and even fictional countries might sound unreal, but all of these creations have been made in the blocky world. Another popular subgenre of builds is bringing structures from fictional series in the game world.Redditor TomOnMars shared a post on r/Minecraft, showing how the Venator was made at a 1:1 scale with every little detail present. For those unawre, the Venator is one of the largest capital ships in Star Wars, and OP added every gunner deck, emblems, bridge interior, etc.I built a Star Wars VENATOR in Minecraft at 1:1 scale! What's your favourite part? byu/TomOnMars inMinecraftShadyMan_ asked whether this structure can be made in Survival mode or if it too tall and massive. OP replied that while it is survival friendly, the structure required four million blocks to complete.Gathering even a million blocks in Survival mode would be extremely difficult and tedious. madman875775 did the calculations and pointed out that the player would need to place 11,000 blocks every day for a year to reach that massive number, making it not so Survival friendly. Perhaps multiple players working long hours a day could get it done in a reasonable amount of time.Redditors react to the Star Wars ship build (Image via Reddit)Tuckertcs highlighted how the build was not only massive but also very detailed. They added that many of the large-scale projects often omitted the smaller details, which resulted in a big but boring structure. However, this was not the case. sophiedophiedoo said that the details taken from Jedi Fallen Order and Clone Wars Season 7 made it even better.Recreating fictional structures in MinecraftThe Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)Talented builders have shown how structures from other games, novels, movies, and even TV series can be recreated using the hundreds of blocks in Minecraft. Players have created structures such as the castle of Winterfell from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. Even levels from games such as Deltarune have been created in the blocky world.Redditor TomOnMars has been quite active in the Minecraft building community creating many Star Wars builds. A few months ago, the user created the Battle of Kashyyyk and even the Battle of Geonosis from the Star Wars series.