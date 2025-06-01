Minecraft fan recreates iconic album cover artworks in-game

In Minecraft, players don’t just build houses or castles – they also turn the world into a canvas for creativity, including detailed pixel art made entirely from blocks. Some recreate characters, scenes, and icons from games, movies, and anime. Whether it be a simple 2D image or a massive, detailed portrait, pixel art in the blocky world showcases how players use in-game blocks to create something truly extraordinary.
A Minecraft player, u/kinghtybuilds, shared some images on the game’s subreddit showcasing something unusual. Instead of typical buildings like castles, towers, or towns, the poster displayed music album artwork recreated using different blocks in the game. Some featured albums included Starboy by The Weeknd, Nevermind by Nirvana, and The Eminem Show by Eminem.
User u/River1708_offical reminded everyone that these album covers were made in 3D and not merely flat pixel art on a 2D canvas. This makes the builds even more impressive.
u/Spannermation suggested that the poster should have included side profiles of the artwork, which would have made it look even better.
u/Manos_Of_Fate asked whether they misunderstood the definition of pixel art, as the pieces closely resembled it.
User u/A_confused_croisant clarified the distinction by explaining that, because the builds are 3D and use block shadows to create depth, they are more accurately described as voxel art. u/Disastrous_Steak_507 agreed, adding that it is voxel art viewed from a 2D, flat angle.
Minecraft builds that look more like art
Minecraft players have turned the game into a creative art platform, using blocks not just for building structures but to create stunning works of visual art. From classic pixel art recreations to entire builds that resemble paintings, players use color, depth, and perspective to express their creativity.
Each block in Minecraft acts like a pixel on a screen. When viewed from a distance, these blocks blend to form smoother, more cohesive images. Builders often plan their artwork carefully, choosing blocks for their color tones and textures to achieve the desired effect.
Even traditional structures like castles, towers, and statues are crafted with an artistic mindset – designed not just for function, but to look like something out of a fantasy illustration.
Whether it's a massive mural made of wool or a dramatic landscape viewed from afar, Minecraft proves that even within a grid of cubes, imagination has no limits. Some players even use items like maps and banners to push their creativity further and create incredible in-game artworks.
