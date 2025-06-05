Minecraft fan recreates tripod alien from iconic sci-fi movie War of the Worlds

Minecraft is a game that allows players to not only explore a world full of surprises and some great loot such as diamonds and gold, but it also lets them create anything their imagination can conjure. From massive castles and towers to complicated redstone machines such as displays and computers that can run basic programs, builders have made almost everything in the game.
A Minecraft player, u/Zebra_Other made a post on the game’s subreddit where talented builders show off their builds in the blocky world. The images showed the Fighting Machine or the Martian Tripod seen in the sci-fi movie War of the Worlds. The scale and the detail was commendable to say the least. The original poster (OP) did not mention if they used any mods or other resources to make the structure.
u/IsThisOneTakenFfs found the build to be great and asked what shaders the OP used while taking these photos. Considering the cinematic and the high contrast look, this is different from how the Vanilla version of Minecraft looks. Thankfully, the OP replied that they used the Photon Shaders.
u/MaliseHaligree said they plan to show it to their son because it combines his favorite movie with his favorite game. One of the best things about the game is how it can be used to bring different structures from fictional worlds such as Game of Thrones or The Lord of the Rings to life.
u/Bigsmit19 claimed that it was the best thing they saw in their entire day. The series of compliments did not end there. u/BoyceMC praised every aspect of the build, from the trees and atmosphere to the tripod and shot composition, calling it all stunning and well done.
The original poster replied to the comment saying they were glad that someone noticed all the little things about the build. The builder mentioned that while the environment was randomly selected, they intentionally aimed to create a creepy atmosphere and emphasize the tripod's massive scale to sell the look.
u/random_airsoft_guy imagined the scene from a villager's perspective, witnessing the start of a War of the Worlds-style invasion right above them; they also complimenting the quality of the build.
Large scale builds in Minecraft
Minecraft players have consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity by constructing massive, detailed structures inspired by popular media. From the towering walls of the Shiganshina District in Attack on Titan to the snowy, stone-built castle of Winterfell from Game of Thrones, these ambitious builds show just how much dedication and effort fans put into recreating fictional worlds block by block.
Even with the help of building mods or tools like WorldEdit, the process remains time-consuming and requires a lot of work. Builders often spend weeks, even months, planning layouts, gathering reference materials, and placing individual blocks to match intricate details. Some of these builds can take years and even decades to complete.
But these aren’t just passion projects — they’re also technical challenges. Every little step of the planning process to placing the blocks requires a vision. Even when done in creative mode with unlimited resources, the sheer size and complexity of these builds demand patience and coordination, especially for teams working together.
One of the most impressive community efforts is the Build the Earth project. This ongoing initiative aims to recreate a 1:1 scale model of the entire planet Earth within Minecraft. Thousands of players from around the world collaborate to replicate real-world cities such as New York, Paris, London, etc, making it one of the most ambitious fan-driven projects in gaming history.
