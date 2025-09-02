  • home icon
  Minecraft
  Minecraft fan shares a harmless way to prank your friends

Minecraft fan shares a harmless way to prank your friends

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 02, 2025 08:08 GMT
Minecraft fan shares a harmless way to prank your friends
A Minecraft player shows a way to prank players without any actual damage (Image via Reddit/YVANOVICH66/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players often find new and creative ways to prank their friends in the game world without causing any damage to their builds or inventory. There are many game mechanics, such as tripwires, redstone, and even parrots, that can be used to create some elaborate pranks.

A Minecraft player, u/YVANOVICH66, shared a short video on the game’s subreddit that showed a harmless way to prank someone in the blocky world. The idea was very simple yet effective, because it tapped into one of the most alarming sounds in Minecraft, the hiss of a creeper about to explode.

The clip showed a setup where a player would hear the dreaded creeper sound the moment they walked into a house. This was done by placing pressure plates outside the main door and a simple redstone contraption underneath. A creeper head was placed above a note block to trigger the sound on activation.

An unsuspecting player would likely panic and run out the moment they heard the sound. Since it was only a sound effect, there was no creeper or anything involved that could destroy the base or kill the player.

Redditors talk about the creeper hiss prank (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the creeper hiss prank (Image via Reddit)

u/Powerate replied that they had been pranked once in a similar way, but instead of a redstone machine, it was a parrot mimicking the creeper’s sound. u/Maximum-Ad-3137 said that teaching a parrot to mimic sounds seemed a little complicated. u/Key-Astronaut1883 explained that all a player needed to do was walk near a creeper with parrots so the parrots could learn the sound and mimic it later.

u/SlakingSWAG said the prank could be improved using TNT blocks submerged in water. The explosion would be strong enough to knock paintings and items off walls, but not large enough to cause structural damage.

Fun ways to play Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)
The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

While many players play Minecraft the traditional way, some take a different route. The best thing about the blocky world is that it allows players to explore it however they want. Some choose to become builders and create magnificent structures, while others harness the power of redstone.

Redstone engineers create complex contraptions that can do things that might sound impossible. From massive item organizers and automated farms to functional machines such as vehicles, planes, working displays, and even supercomputers. The amount of effort and time that goes into these builds is beyond impressive.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
