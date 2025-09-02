Minecraft fan shares a harmless way to prank your friends

Minecraft players often find new and creative ways to prank their friends in the game world without causing any damage to their builds or inventory. There are many game mechanics, such as tripwires, redstone, and even parrots, that can be used to create some elaborate pranks.A Minecraft player, u/YVANOVICH66, shared a short video on the game’s subreddit that showed a harmless way to prank someone in the blocky world. The idea was very simple yet effective, because it tapped into one of the most alarming sounds in Minecraft, the hiss of a creeper about to explode.Harmless Prank for on your friends! byu/YVANOVICH66 inMinecraftThe clip showed a setup where a player would hear the dreaded creeper sound the moment they walked into a house. This was done by placing pressure plates outside the main door and a simple redstone contraption underneath. A creeper head was placed above a note block to trigger the sound on activation.An unsuspecting player would likely panic and run out the moment they heard the sound. Since it was only a sound effect, there was no creeper or anything involved that could destroy the base or kill the player.Redditors talk about the creeper hiss prank (Image via Reddit)u/Powerate replied that they had been pranked once in a similar way, but instead of a redstone machine, it was a parrot mimicking the creeper’s sound. u/Maximum-Ad-3137 said that teaching a parrot to mimic sounds seemed a little complicated. u/Key-Astronaut1883 explained that all a player needed to do was walk near a creeper with parrots so the parrots could learn the sound and mimic it later.u/SlakingSWAG said the prank could be improved using TNT blocks submerged in water. The explosion would be strong enough to knock paintings and items off walls, but not large enough to cause structural damage.Fun ways to play MinecraftThe complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)While many players play Minecraft the traditional way, some take a different route. The best thing about the blocky world is that it allows players to explore it however they want. Some choose to become builders and create magnificent structures, while others harness the power of redstone.Redstone engineers create complex contraptions that can do things that might sound impossible. From massive item organizers and automated farms to functional machines such as vehicles, planes, working displays, and even supercomputers. The amount of effort and time that goes into these builds is beyond impressive.