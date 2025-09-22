Minecraft fan showcases collection of every Minecraft Edition released so far

Minecraft is one of the oldest games that is still very popular and has a massive player base. This is quite an achievement, as it shows how much players love the blocky world. Over the years, Mojang’s title has come out in different editions; some were for consoles, while a few were in collaboration with other games. Several hardcore fans have put in a lot of effort to collect every edition of the game.A Minecraft player, u/phoenix0219, shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing a collection that any fan would love to have. The picture showed 16 different editions of the blocky game. The user added that since they were presenting the physical collection, they couldn't show some digital versions, such as Gear VR Edition, China Edition, etc.Every single Minecraft edition and its physical copy byu/phoenix0219 inMinecraftHowever, the highlight of the collection might be the exclusive demo of Minecraft when it was just an indie game. The original poster also had the Apple TV Edition, which came with the Nimbus controller by SteelSeries.u/Fries76 asked the poster to get all the spin-off games released over the years. This would include Minecraft Earth, Dungeons, Legends, and Story Mode. Interestingly, none of the spin-offs became successful enough for Mojang Studios to continue supporting them.The original poster replied that they could collect all the spin-offs but found them quite boring compared to the different editions of the original game. The user added that they already had around eight Story Modes.Redditors talk about the various game edition collections (Image via Reddit)u/JAGamer001 joked that they were one of the handful of people who bought the Apple TV edition of the game and the Nintendo 3DS Edition. u/Salt_Refrigerator633 was confused about the existence of the blocky game on the 3DS console.u/Shack691 replied that this specific version for the Nintendo console was released in late 2017 and got updates for just a year before getting shelved. One of the other reasons behind its failure was that it was only available for the newer 3DS models, which severely limited the player base.The different editions of MinecraftThe blocky game is now available in Bedrock and Java Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)Mojang Studios has released various versions of the blocky game because of how popular Minecraft has become over the years. However, things have become more streamlined, and the developers are slowly inching toward one definitive edition of the game for all devices. This will include both the Java and Bedrock editions, which run on Windows, Mac, consoles, and smartphones.Currently, a majority of devices, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones, only support the Bedrock Edition, while PCs have the Java Edition.