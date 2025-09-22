Minecraft fan showcases collection of every Minecraft Edition released so far

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 22, 2025 11:25 GMT
A Minecraft player shows their collection of different game editions (Image via Reddit/phoenix0219/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is one of the oldest games that is still very popular and has a massive player base. This is quite an achievement, as it shows how much players love the blocky world. Over the years, Mojang’s title has come out in different editions; some were for consoles, while a few were in collaboration with other games. Several hardcore fans have put in a lot of effort to collect every edition of the game.

A Minecraft player, u/phoenix0219, shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing a collection that any fan would love to have. The picture showed 16 different editions of the blocky game. The user added that since they were presenting the physical collection, they couldn't show some digital versions, such as Gear VR Edition, China Edition, etc.

However, the highlight of the collection might be the exclusive demo of Minecraft when it was just an indie game. The original poster also had the Apple TV Edition, which came with the Nimbus controller by SteelSeries.

u/Fries76 asked the poster to get all the spin-off games released over the years. This would include Minecraft Earth, Dungeons, Legends, and Story Mode. Interestingly, none of the spin-offs became successful enough for Mojang Studios to continue supporting them.

The original poster replied that they could collect all the spin-offs but found them quite boring compared to the different editions of the original game. The user added that they already had around eight Story Modes.

Redditors talk about the various game edition collections (Image via Reddit)

u/JAGamer001 joked that they were one of the handful of people who bought the Apple TV edition of the game and the Nintendo 3DS Edition. u/Salt_Refrigerator633 was confused about the existence of the blocky game on the 3DS console.

u/Shack691 replied that this specific version for the Nintendo console was released in late 2017 and got updates for just a year before getting shelved. One of the other reasons behind its failure was that it was only available for the newer 3DS models, which severely limited the player base.

The different editions of Minecraft

The blocky game is now available in Bedrock and Java Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has released various versions of the blocky game because of how popular Minecraft has become over the years. However, things have become more streamlined, and the developers are slowly inching toward one definitive edition of the game for all devices. This will include both the Java and Bedrock editions, which run on Windows, Mac, consoles, and smartphones.

Currently, a majority of devices, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones, only support the Bedrock Edition, while PCs have the Java Edition.

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

