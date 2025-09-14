  • home icon
Minecraft fan spends six years building a massively detailed stadium

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 14, 2025 18:14 GMT
A Minecraft player made a massive stadium in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/Nyanek/Mojang Studios)
Some Minecraft builds genuinely impress the community. It is either due to the complexity of the structure or the size, and sometimes even both. Talented builders spend days, months, and even years working on a single project, and the hard work pays off. From castles, cities, counties, and even mountains, all of these structures have been made in the blocky world.

A Minecraft player, u/Nyanek, shared images on the game’s subreddit showing a massive stadium with a fully detailed interior, including individual seats, a jumbo screen, and every little detail one can see in a real football stadium. The original poster added that it took six years to complete this project, which makes sense, as making a massive build with interiors is a labor- and time‑intensive process.

User u/snotpup was impressed by the build and asked what mods or shaders were used for the pictures. The original poster replied that they used the Cubed Pack resource pack to add extra elements not present in the vanilla game. They stated that different shaders, such as Sildur’s and SEUS PTGI, were used to make the renders.

u/Mxxnzxn said the build was the most impressive one they had ever seen. u/Nihlocke was impressed by the detail and scale of the build, even asking the builder if they used the 3D‑modeling program AutoCAD to make it. The original poster replied that they used the basic functions of WorldEdit because they did not know the advanced functions.

Redditors talk about the stadium build (Image via Reddit)
u/Thin_Union_2192 complemented the build but was confused about how it took six years to complete. The original poster replied that the structure had a detailed interior, including a press conference room, media room, restaurants, and other minor features around the main stadium. This is why it took the builder such a long time to complete.

The original poster explained why the build took a long time to complete (Image via Reddit)
Impressively massive builds in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
Minecraft players have shown immense dedication and passion in undertaking massive projects. Since the blocky world is virtually endless, builders take advantage of this to make very large, intricately designed structures.

Sometimes these builds are done by individual players, and in other cases, it is a group effort. Players have made massive castles from real-life and fictional worlds, such as the castle of Winterfell.

Some builders go the extra mile and create large towns, cities, and even countries in the blocky world. A very popular example is the Build the Earth project, a collaborative effort of hundreds of Minecraft players building the entire Earth at 1:1 scale.

