Minecraft fan suggest interesting feature for the newly added firefly bush

Minecraft recently announced the addition of a new item called firefly bush in the blocky world. This is a response to the community’s request to add fireflies for months. There is a catch as the developers have not added any mob, but more like a bush variant that emits light particles. So players have started coming up with their ideas on improving this feature.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/EternalGamerThe2nd, made a post on the game's subreddit, suggesting the ability to bottle fireflies. The user also wrote a long explanation of this feature. The gist of it is that a firefly-related item could work as a light source, similar to a lantern, or perhaps allow fireflies to appear without a bush.

The developers at Mojang Studios could also use it in new light block recipes or give fireflies a magical function. There are many possibilities, but not being able to collect fireflies feels like a missed opportunity.

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to the idea, u/BestialCreeper said that if players do not want to have a visible bush around, they can just cover it up and still get the glowing particle effect.

Comment byu/EternalGamerThe2nd from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user, u/AlexAtHome, suggested that moving the bush around is very similar to catching fireflies.

Comment byu/EternalGamerThe2nd from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/ZrteDlbrt also said that the bush is there for the exact purpose. Players can shear it and place it anywhere they want to decorate the area with firefly particles.

Another user, u/juh49, said that we already have two types of lanterns. If Mojang Studios would give players a way to make empty lanterns and the ability to put fireflies, it would become even more realistic.

Redditors come up with ideas for the firefly bush (Image via Reddit)

u/SwimmerOther7055 said that instead of using a torch in the lantern receipt, the developers can add a firefly bush. This would make a light source that glows brighter at night and when placed outside. u/Exlife1up said fireflies in a bottle could have dynamic lighting.

Minecraft biomes should be more diverse

New cow variants have been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft’s blocky world is vast, but many biomes feel similar after a few hours of exploration. This hampers the exploration aspect of the game, which is one of the most crucial parts. Adding more detail and variety to biomes would improve the gameplay experience.

Right now, many biomes have only slight differences, such as variations in tree types, grass color, or minor terrain changes. If biomes were more unique, players would have stronger reasons to explore and settle in different areas.

The community has suggested many ideas, but it is up to Mojang Studios to decide what they want to do with them. A desert, for example, could have rare oasis villages, sandstorms, and unique wildlife. A jungle could include dense undergrowth, larger trees, and perhaps a village type, as well.

Thankfully, the recent updates are pushing the game in the right direction. The recently announced update brings two new cow variants. New wolf and pig variants have also been added to the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!