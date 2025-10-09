Minecraft fan suggests interesting Easter egg idea for Allay

Minecraft has a lot of great Easter eggs, ranging from common ones such as changing a sheep’s name to “jeb_” to turn it into a rainbow sheep, naming the vindicator “Johnny” that makes it go berserk, to very niche ones such as naming a rabbit “Toast” to change the skin, giving tribute to a player’s missing pet. Despite many Easter eggs in the game already, players come up with more ideas regularly.A Minecraft player, u/VaderCraft2004, made a post on the game’s subreddit suggesting a new Easter egg for the allay mob. The user said that there should be a mechanic that turns the blue allay into a golden one when players use a name tag and give it a particular name, such as “Legend.” This specific name matters because the golden allays can be found in the spin-off game Minecraft Legends.Renaming an Allay to &quot;Legend&quot; with a Name Tag should cause it to turn into a Golden Allay like in Minecraft Legends byu/VaderCraft2004 inMinecraftWhile allays are interesting mobs, they are severely underused in the game as players can only find them near pillager outposts. Mojang Studios should work on improving this mob to make it more useful and perhaps even add this Easter egg function as well.u/dqixsoss thought the idea was really cool and added that the last time Mojang Studios did something like this was when evokers had the ability to change the sheep’s color from blue to red. This is an Easter egg referencing the game Age of Empires. u/Ultra_Plankton2909 reminded the user that the “Toast” Easter egg for rabbits was also added around the same time.Redditors react to the idea of an allay easter egg (Image via Reddit)u/Wizardnumber32 suggested that perhaps Mojang Studios should just add a golden variant of the allay that has some different function in the blocky world. The original poster replied that in Legends, the blue allays gather items while the golden allays build.So the developers can add something along similar lines. However, the user did say that it is difficult to add a functional golden allay without making the game unbalanced.More useful and interesting mobs in MinecraftMobs such as villagers need to become more interesting (Image via Mojang Studios)The blocky world of Minecraft is fun to explore because of the items and mobs players come across. There are rare metals to mine and challenging mobs that require good combat skills. However, it seems that the game still lacks interesting mobs, and Mojang Studios has a lot of work to do in this regard.The recently released The Copper Age update added the copper golem, and it does make the world livelier. The developers should focus on not only adding new mobs but also making the already-present ones more complex. Villagers, for example, should have more variety and functions rather than just simple trading.